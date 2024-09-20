Liberia: National Coalition Against Harmful Practices Expresses Deep Concern Over Resumption of Female Genital Mutilation in Liberia

Monrovia, Liberia — The National Coalition Against Harmful Practices (NACAPH) is alarmed by reports indicating a widespread resurgence of Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) activities in various regions of Liberia.

In a release issued on Wednesday, NACAPH said this troubling trend contradicts the three-year moratorium issued nearly three years ago and the complete ban of the practice implemented over a year ago by the Government of Liberia through the National Council of Chiefs and Elders of Liberia (NACCEL).

The organization said the revival of FGM is a significant setback for the tireless efforts of both national and international partners dedicated to protecting the rights of women and girls in Liberia. These efforts align with commitments made under key human rights instruments, including the Convention on the Rights of the Child, the Maputo Protocol on the Rights of Women in Africa, and the United Nations Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW).

"It is deplorable and deeply concerning for our people, especially traditional women, to revert to the past by initiating women and girls into FGM practices," said Marain G. Deah, a representative of NACAPH. "Our national efforts to end this practice have been celebrated both domestically and internationally."

NACAPH is calling on the Government of Liberia, through its various agencies including the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, and the Independent National Commission on Human Rights of Liberia, (INCHR) to act swiftly against the resurgence of FGM. We urge these entities to ensure the immediate release of women and girls who have fallen victim to recent initiation efforts, and to hold accountable those perpetuating these harmful practices.

Furthermore, NACAPH encourages the Government of Liberia and all stakeholders, including local advocacy groups, international partners, and members of NACAPH, to mobilize resources and support initiatives aimed at eradicating FGM activities in the country. Our collective responsibility, nationally and internationally, is to champion the rights of women and girls at all times.

NACAPH is a membership-based coalition comprising over 17 human rights defender organizations committed to addressing various human rights issues, including Female Genital Mutilation and Cutting (FGM/C). We stand united in our mission to uphold and protect the rights of women and girls in Liberia.

The organization can be reached through Marain G. Deah, C. Mackins Pajibo and Jaqueline Samuels Foster.