Monrovia — Grand Gedeh County Superintendent Alex Grant says the ambition of President George Manneh Weah and executives and supporters of his Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) to return to the presidency is a daydream that would never come to fruition.

Superintendent Grant is one of the founding members of the Liberian People Democratic Party (LPDP), which broke away from the CDC. He played a leading role to ensure the election of ex-President Weah during the 2017 general and presidential elections in Liberia.

He stated that though citizens and residents of Grand Gedeh overwhelmingly voted for Mr. Weah and the CDC in 2017, they have nothing to show for their support.

He made these comments in an interview with FrontPage Africa in Zwedru City recently.

Superintendent Grant emphasized that Mr. Weah and his immediate past government never had any developmental plan for Grand Gedeh and its citizens following its ascendancy to the Highest Seat of the land.

He noted that during the past six years, the healthcare system in the county was completely broken down due to lack of support from government, while pregnant women were dying while being transported to the only referral hospital in the region in Tappita due to deplorable road conditions.

Superintendent Grant expressed disappointment that the Weah led-administration failed to recognize the sacrifices made by Grand Gedeans who gave him the presidency in 2017

"Yes Grand Gedeans supported CDC in 2017, but the CDC was not born in Grand Gedeh. The mouth that says hail him is the same mouth that will say crucify him; and we are ready for that. In Grand Gedeh County, make no mistake-when we give you love and you give us hate in return; when we bounce back, we are bouncing back with reinforcement. George Manneh Weah's return to the presidency is a daydream. He's free to contest but Grand Gedeh will not give him that support again. Just watch and see."

Ingratitude

Superintendent Grant claimed that Mr. Weah and his government showed a high level of ingratitude to citizens of the county.

He added that a similar attitude was also shown to executives of the LPDP.

He pointed out that the establishment of the LPDP and its political marriage with the CDC brought investment, stability to the CDC and paved the way for Weah's presidency.

"When we were going to the Coalition, we went with 15 brand new pick-ups, 150 motorbikes and they welcomed us with celebration. But what we got in return was ingratitude."

"Politics is about what development plan you have. National development is not about guessing and you are from the South-east and you had the opportunity to change things around for your people. Our people and even me-we are disappointed."

Voting on sectionalism

Superintendent Grant emphasized that citizens of the county voted President Weah for hailing from the south-eastern part of the country.

"The concept we had before was that, let' support our son, why should we support Boakai? But Unity Party has proven to be a party of development in this county. UP came with the spirit of nationalism, putting behind all forms of hatred; reconciliation was her focus point. The community college and the university we have in Grand Gedeh today were under the UP government."

Prices of cocoa dropped

Speaking further, Superintendent Grant observed that the prices of produce, especially cocoa have drastically reduced in the county as a result of the road rehabilitation by the government.

"In six months if our road condition can improve and medication to our hospitals can become regular, what else can we say? Hospitals budgetary allotments have increased and why should we be doubting Thomases? We are very grateful to President Boakai and his government for their farsightedness."

Superintendent Grant pointed out that grades A, B of cocoa and its substitutes are on sale for US$7, US$6 and US$5 respectively.

He noted that the grading system was introduced on the market by local farmers due to the competition among them following the rehabilitation of the road.

He said the prices of basic commodities are stable on the local market in the county as compared to the last five years.

"To get this road rehabilitated and we are moving in and out, it's something that is rewarding to the society. The prices of commodities have dropped comparatively and the travel time to and from Monrovia to Zwedru have lessened. The difference in the prices of some goods in Monrovia is between L$50 to L$100 since the road was rehabilitated."

Punitive actions

Superintendent Grant, however, vowed to ensure that punitive actions are taken against unscrupulous business owners hiking the prices of basic commodities in the county.

As part of efforts to actualize his plan, he disclosed that his office is currently working with the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, to regulate the prices of major commodities in Grand Gedeh.

"The business people will keep trying you, if you don't respond, you will remain there. They are doing business to make profits and so, you too as a leader should be responsible to regulate prices."

"For the road rehabilitation, our people are very appreciative; everyone is like poise to receive the earth moving equipment (yellow machines). In fact, right now, we are having conversations to appoint a committee that will be responsible for identifying small roads linking to the city."

He stressed that local authorities in the county would work in line with the laws of the country to ensure that business owners arbitrarily increasing the prices of basic commodities to the detriment of residents in the county are made to pay for their actions.

Superintendent Grant further promised to continue to play a supervisory role towards the maintenance of the corridor between Ganta-Zwedru for the benefit of citizens.

He named connecting farms to market roads, sanitation, scouting out historic sites for tourism purposes, and agriculture, amongst others as his initial plans for the county.