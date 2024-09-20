Liberia: USAID, IRC Turnover Electronic Integrated Disease Surveillance and Response System to Government

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and the International Rescue Committee (IRC) on Wednesday September 18, 2024 formally transferred the electronic Integrated Disease Surveillance and Response (eIDSR) system to the government of Liberia.

The electronic system is designed to significantly improve public health Surveillance by enhancing real time case notification and data flow across all levels of the human and animal health systems.

Speaking at the turning over ceremony at the Ministry of Health in Congo Town, National Public Health Institute of Liberia (NPHIL) Director General said the eIDSR is geared towards early detection, notification and reporting of priority disease health issues and effective, timely response to disease potential outbreaks and other health emergencies.

He said the system is expected to simplify the process of summoning and addressing diseases, and it is hoped that it will be sustained for long-term use.

The NPHIL boss emphasizes the importance of transparency and effectiveness in the system's data provision, particularly for epidemiological purposes.

He said collaboration between the Ministry of Health and the National Public Health Institute is crucial for optimal use of the system.

"Special thanks are given to the US government and other partners and entities for their support, particularly through the USAID and IRC, in spearheading the project.

He acknowledged the role of IRC in spearheading the project and thanked them for their efforts.

Dr. Dougbeh Chris Nyan said it was successfully piloted in Grand Kru, and Rivercess counties; demonstrating its user -friendliness and effectiveness in real-time reporting.

He noted that the local people can find solutions with the right support and resources, reducing the burden on international partners.

The NPHIL boss mentioned the importance of local solutions in addressing both general and specific problems.

He said the Technical working group (TWG) of eIDSR, chaired by NPHIL and co-chair by Ministry of health, (MOH) with the Ministry of Agriculture (MOA) as a member has been instrumental in this project.

The NPHIL DG added that the TWG with technical and financial support from USAID, the World Bank, Regional Disease Surveillance systems Enhancement (REDISSE), the US Center for Disease Control and Protection, the World health organization, the international Rescue Committee and other stakeholders has successfully guided the development and testing of the system.

He said the infrastructural development of the system marks a significant milestone in Liberia efforts to enhance its public health Surveillance and Response capabilities.

At the same time the assistant Minister of health for vital Statistics, said as the Ministry that they are happy about the projects that had been turned over to the government of Liberia by the international partners and they are going to use it for this purpose.

According to Assistant Minister Anthony Fortun, the Government of Liberia is excited with such news and they are going to see how best to protect and make it be one of the best projects that will help the people of Liberia in the area of health.

The Program brought together Members of the International community, US-CDC USAID among others.

In remarks, IRC Program Manager Madam Dianah Bedell Makedunmi, extended thanks and appreciation to the technical working group that actually took the group by the point of realizing the landmark system.

For his part, Dr. Amando Cotrina of USAID described the initiative as a milestone development in Liberia's ongoing efforts to build a health information system for infection, diseases, surveillance and response.

"This achievement is a result of a long process, a long journey, and I really want to take a moment to recognize the Ministry of Health, NPHIL, county and district officers, the International Rescue Committee and all the dedicated partners."