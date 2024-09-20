Liberia: Tension Brews in Nimba County After 30-Year-Old Man Fatally Stabbed in District Number Four

Nimba County — A violent altercation has left one man dead, several homes destroyed, and an entire town deserted in District Number 4, Nimba County.

The tragic incident, which occurred on Friday, September 13, 2024, unfolded in Beo-Garnaglay Town, where 20-year-old Natt Nuah Kpantee allegedly stabbed his 30-year-old friend, Melvin Sangar, following a heated dispute.

According to reports, the altercation stemmed from an argument after Kpantee accused Sangar of wasting dirty water on him.

The argument escalated, and Kpantee, who had just returned from a fishing trip, reportedly insisted that Sangar accompany him to explain the matter to his uncle. When Sangar refused, Kpantee allegedly drew a knife and stabbed him multiple times in the neck.

Sangar was, however, rushed to Beo Yoola Clinic, a nearby health facility, but was later pronounced dead.

Following the incident, tension surged in Beo-Garnaglay Town. Relatives of the deceased, along with an angry crowd from Garplay and Kpiaplay towns, reportedly attempted to set fire to the clinic but instead turned their anger toward the town itself, setting four houses ablaze and destroying another.

In total, five homes were destroyed, leaving the town in chaos and forcing residents to flee for their safety.

The suspect, Natt Nuah Kpantee, is believed to have fled to neighboring Ivory Coast.

Meanwhile, the Liberia National Police's Police Support Unit (PSU), dispatched from the Gbarnga Regional Hub, has since quelled the situation in Beo-Garnaglay.

However, the town remains largely abandoned, with many residents reportedly hiding in the surrounding bushes.

The deceased (Melvin Sangar) was laid to rest on Sunday night in his hometown.

Meanwhile, PSU officers, in collaboration with the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA), have launched a manhunt for Kpantee, who remains at large.

At the same time, local authorities continue to express concerns about the growing number of violent incidents in the region, which have been exacerbated by the porous border with Ivory Coast.

As Nimba County grapples with ongoing security challenges, many residents are calling for increased police presence and better resources to address the continued occurrences of violence in the county.