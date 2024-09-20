West Africa: Liberia Forest Media Watch - A New Era for Forest Protection and Transparency

Monrovia, Liberia — In a significant step toward enhancing forest governance and promoting sustainability, the Liberia Forest Media Watch (LFMW) convened its inaugural board meeting, bringing together key stakeholders dedicated to protecting Liberia's rich natural resources.

Danicius Kaihenneh Sengbeh, a veteran journalist with over 23 years of experience in both journalism and corporate communication, highlighted the crucial role of LFMW in empowering journalists.

"Our mission is to equip journalists with skills in reporting and investigative journalism, focusing on solutions that safeguard our forests," Sengbeh noted.

He emphasized the importance of cyber security and safety for journalists in the field, stating that a well-informed media is essential for exposing environmental injustices.

The board meeting served as a platform for discussing progress and strategies moving forward.

Paul M. Kanneh, the team leader of LFMW, shared updates on the organization's financial and project statuses.

"We are committed to transparency and accountability in our work," Kanneh said. "This project, designed for a two-year span, aims to ensure that the benefits of our forests are shared equitably among all stakeholders."

Dayougar Johnson, another board member, underscored the organization's role in monitoring forest activities.

He explained that LFMW reports on human rights abuses and illegal logging practices, particularly in relation to the Voluntary Partnership Agreement (VPA) Liberia has with the European Union.

"Our goal is to ensure that timber harvested from our forests complies with legal standards, making it eligible for the European market," Johnson stated.

Despite the enthusiasm surrounding the organization, challenges remain.

Board members acknowledged issues of institutional capacity and the need for effective training programs for journalists.

Sengbeh expressed concern that competing interests might lure talented journalists away from LFMW.

"We must foster an environment that encourages and retains skilled professionals," he urged.

As LFMW embarks on this ambitious journey, it stands as a beacon for sustainable forest management and responsible reporting.

The organization aims not only to combat corruption and illegal activities within the forestry sector but also to advocate for policies that benefit both the environment and the communities that rely on these resources.

In a world increasingly focused on sustainability, LFMW's work is pivotal.

By empowering journalists and promoting transparency, the Liberia Forest Media Watch is not just safeguarding Liberia's forests; it is contributing to a global movement for environmental justice.