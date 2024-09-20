Liberia: Naymote's Latest President Meter Report Reveals Boakai Fulfills Only 3 Percent of 119 Campaign Promises

Monrovia — Naymote Partners for Democratic Development has released its comprehensive President Meter Performance Report for January to August 2024, evaluating the commitments made by President Joseph Nyumah Boakai administration.

The findings revealed a complex picture of progress, with 3% of promises completed and 59% still ongoing.

Releasing the report on Wednesday in Paynesville, Naymote Executive Director, Eddie Jarwolo said out of 119 tracked commitments made by President Joseph N. Boakai, only three have been fully realized, while 70 are still in progress.

Additionally, 17 promises have not yet started, and 29 remain unrated due to insufficient data or delays in government action. This report underscores the slow pace of essential reforms critical for Liberia's development.

"While the government's focus on infrastructure and governance issues is commendable, concerns remain about the slow pace of action on key reforms needed to drive sustainable growth," Eddie Jarwolo, Executive Director of Naymote said.

"These reforms, especially in sectors like health, education, the fight against illicit drugs, rule of rule and corruption, are vital to improving service delivery and maintaining oversight of public infrastructure and investments. Without these measures, the frameworks needed to support economic growth and create jobs remain fragile."

Key findings

On Macroeconomic Stability and Infrastructure Development, Naymote said of the 67 promises under this pillar, 42 are ongoing, with substantial investments in road construction and financial management reforms.

According to the report, the government has made strides in healthcare access, with nine out of 12 promises in progress.

Three out of 11 educational promises are ongoing, signaling a commitment to improving access and quality in the education sector.

For governance and rule of law, the report highlighted that out of 16 promises, none have been completed, reflecting significant challenges in strengthening Liberia's governance and justice systems; while Gender, Youth, Children, and Social Protection, limited success is noted here, with only one of nine promises completed.

Fight Against Corruption

Naymote Executive Director disclosed that all four commitments are ongoing, highlighting the need for robust integrity measures within the government. The report emphasizes the urgent need for reforms in health, education, and anti-corruption efforts to enhance service delivery and public accountability.

Despite some positive developments, the slow progress raises concerns about the overall pace of action needed to support sustainable growth.

According to Jarwolo, a notable barrier to transparency is the lack of accessible data from various government institutions, which limits public oversight. To build trust and improve accountability, enhanced information-sharing channels are essential.

The report recommended that as President Boakai's administration continues its work, there is a critical need to accelerate legislative and policy initiatives to turn these promises into tangible outcomes.

With a six-year mandate under the 1986 Constitution, the opportunity for significant reform exists.

The report concluded by acknowledging the progress and challenges at hands, recommending urgent attentions to these challenges.

"while some advancements have been made, the challenges ahead require urgent attention and greater transparency to meet the expectations of the Liberian people."

Eddie Jarwolo emphasized that his institution will continue to monitor progress and advocate for accountability in government actions.

The President Meter project, initially launched during the administration of former President George Weah, is designed to monitor, track, document, rate, and report on the performance of Liberia's president during and after elections, while also tracking the progress of the development agenda since the beginning of the presidency.