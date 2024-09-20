Liberia: 'You Are Not Just Here to Collect Academic Certificates' - UL Keynote Speaker Ayokunle Olajubu Cautions Graduates

Fendall, Louisiana — Managing Director of the United Bank for Africa (UBA), Liberia Limited, Ayokunle Olajubu, has urged graduates of the Romeo Horton College of Business and Public Administration at the University of Liberia to use their acquired knowledge to foster progress and address real-world challenges.

There was a total of 884 graduates conferred undergraduate degrees in various disciplines. Out of the total 269 from the Department of Accounting, 158 from the Department of Economics, 288 from the Department of Public Administration and 168 from the Department of Management.

Accordingly, the graduates received conferral of degrees pending the issuance of their diplomas in the coming days.

Delivering the keynote address at the ongoing 104th Commencement Convocation, Olajubu said the true essence of education is in its practical application, where graduates to focus on making meaningful decisions can leverage education in ways that positively impact societal growth and development.

Said Olajubu, "I was once like you and I have become somebody and I believe you will become somebody. There is greatness inside of you, there is something that God has placed inside of you. You are not just here to collect academic certificates. Today your greatness begins. Today something usual has started. Great leaders are created today."

He emphasized the importance of lifelong learning, stating that education does not end upon leaving the institution. He encouraged graduates to embrace learning opportunities in everyday life, as each experience offers a chance to grow.

Accordingly, continuing to learn, one can develop essential qualities like emotional intelligence, which is crucial for leadership and personal development, inspiring them to use every encounter as a valuable lesson, reminding them that their journey toward becoming leaders of tomorrow is ongoing.

He highlighted that the academic journey has shaped them into capable individuals ready to face real-world problems with the skills and perseverance they have developed during their time at the university.

"You have just been given a minimum requirement. There are still other things that you will learn when you go out there. You are not to depend on your certificate alone. You must open up your mind to the opportunities around you. There will be challenges. You will face challenges but do not be discouraged. You must take up responsibility for your own future, to determine what you will become," he said.

He emphasized for their dreams to become reality but it depends on them not to allow dreams to die, but to activate it for the betterment of their lives.

"Whatever opportunity you have, make the best advantage of it. You must know what you are pursuing and must pursue it with all your heart, mind and soul," he said.

Adding, "Whatever is worth doing is worth doing well. Don't be an average person. We must identify multiple sources of income. What I want you to know is don't give up on yourself. Find yourself to be adaptable to situations and innovate"