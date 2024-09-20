Liberia: Legislators 'Undermine' Youth By Approving U.S.$366,007 for Sports in Fy2024 Budget

Monrovia — The 2024 National Budget has sparked outrage following the Legislature's approval of a mere US$366,007 for sports, a decision seen as a grave disservice to the country's youth.

The neglect of adequate funding for sports is being criticized as a failure to prioritize youth development and tackle issues like unemployment.

Despite the influence of several legislators with backgrounds in sports, including former Liberia Football Association presidents Reps. Musa H. Bility, Dixon Siebo, and Senator Edwin Snowe, as well as Senators Momo Cyrus, Jonathan BoyCharles Sogbie, Prince Moye, Numine T.H. Bartekwa, Saah H. Joseph and Cllr. Joseph D. Jallah, the budget for sports remains drastically low.

This has led to accusations of these lawmakers turning a blind eye to the crucial role that sports can play in shaping the future of Liberia's youth.

The budget breakdown includes paltry sums such as US$150,000 for football, US$1,230 for basketball, US$738 for kickball, US$150,000 for the County Meet, US$3,691 for Up-Country Basketball, and US$25,000 for the Intra-Governmental League. Such meager allocations are seen as a betrayal of the potential sports hold for promoting healthy lifestyles, developing life skills, and fostering social engagement among young people.

Critics argue that the budget demonstrates a lack of vision and commitment to using sports as a tool for youth empowerment. In a country where youth unemployment is a significant issue, many believe that sports programs could play a key role in providing opportunities for personal development, leadership, and community building.

"This is a blatant disregard for the future of Liberia's youth. Investing in sports is not a luxury; it's a necessity for shaping disciplined, responsible, and socially engaged citizens. The current budget allocation is an insult to the value that sports bring to individual and societal growth", said one sports advocate who begged anonymity.

The low budget for sports comes at a time when the country is in dire need of programs that can unite communities, reduce crime, and offer young people alternative paths to success.

By failing to invest adequately in sports, lawmakers are seen as depriving the youth of these crucial opportunities.

Among the more shocking omissions in the budget is the complete lack of funding for the National Para-Olympics, leaving the disabled community without support for their athletic endeavors.

Meanwhile, allocations for other sports, such as table tennis (US$258), volleyball (US$246), swimming (US$258), and handball (US$258), are so minimal that they are unlikely to have any meaningful impact on the development of these sports.

Despite the dismal budget, the potential for sports to act as a catalyst for social and economic development remains undeniable. Many believe that if properly funded, sports could play a transformative role in Liberia's growth, offering youth a platform to excel, build careers, and contribute to society.

As the country grapples with limited resources and ongoing challenges, there is growing demand for the government to re-evaluate its priorities and recognize the long-term benefits of investing in sports. Advocates are calling on the Legislature to reconsider its allocation and provide sufficient funding to unlock the full potential of Liberia's youth through sports.

Breakdown of Sports Allocations for 2024:

National Football - US$150,000

Ministerial League - US$25,000

County Meet - US$150,000

Table Tennis - US$258

Up-Country Basketball - US$3,691

Grassroots Sports Development - US$1,230

Chess - US$1,230

Liberia Scout - US$538

Girls Guard - US$538

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Volleyball - US$246

Track and Field - US$246

Swimming - US$258

Kickball - US$738

National Para-Olympics - US$0

Karate-Do - US$258

Taekwondo - US$258

Amputee Football - US$3,400

Handball - US$258

Women and Sports - US$123

Athletic Federation - US$24,276

Basketball - US$1,230

Inter High School Sports - US$492

Deaf and Dumb Athletics - US$492

Cricket - US$369

Netball - US$128

Judo - US$246