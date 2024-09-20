Liberia: Bloom Bank Rewards More Customers

Bloom Bank Africa's (Bloom Bank's) Aye Waste Promo continues to excite its customers, with the second draw recently held at the bank's Ashmun Street Branch in Monrovia.

Following the success of the maiden draw last month at its Red Light Branch in Paynesville, this latest event saw more customers rewarded for their dedication to saving, further strengthening Bloom Bank's commitment to promoting a strong savings culture in Liberia.

The Aye Waste Promo has become one of the bank's most popular initiatives. It offers valuable prizes to customers who save with the bank. From motorbikes to household appliances, the draw provides customers with the chance to win big while working towards their financial goals.

The process was conducted with complete transparency, with representatives from the Liberia National Lottery Authority overseeing the draw to ensure fairness.

Prizes won from the 2nd Draw include a brand-new motorbike, a Hisense freezer, and a Hisense Microwave.

Excitement filled the air as the winners were announced, with each recipient expressing gratitude for being rewarded by Bloom Bank for their savings.

In his address, Lekan Balogun, Managing Director and CEO of Bloom Bank Africa, congratulated the winners and emphasized the bank's focus on empowering its customers through responsible saving.

"The Aye Waste Promo is designed to encourage our customers to save while rewarding them for their dedication. Saving is a crucial aspect of financial security, and we are proud to play a role in helping our customers achieve their financial goals. Congratulations to all the winners, and we look forward to seeing even more of our customers participate in the upcoming draws." He noted.

According to Mr. Balogun, the Aye Waste Promo continues to gain momentum, with monthly draws scheduled until January 2025. Participants are encouraged to save a minimum of LRD 20,000 to qualify for the upcoming draws. Every deposit increases the chances of winning prizes, including motorbikes, electronics, and household appliances.

He added that the promo will culminate in a Grand Prize Draw, where a brand-new moped (known locally as kekeh) and other major prizes will be awarded to one lucky winner.

As the promotion continues, Bloom Bank Africa remains committed to supporting its customers by promoting financial discipline while offering exciting rewards.

He revealed that since the launch of the Aye Waste Promo, Bloom Bank has provided customers with an innovative way to save and win. With a combination of competitive interest rates and prize draws, the promotion continues to attract a growing number of participants each month. "Bloom Bank remains focused on encouraging responsible saving habits while giving back to its customers."

The Aye Waste Promo is Bloom Bank's special savings initiative, designed to reward customers for saving with the bank.

"By depositing a minimum of LRD 20,000, customers are automatically entered into monthly prize draws, offering the chance to win motorbikes, household appliances, and other exciting prizes."

The next draw will take place within one month, offering more opportunities for customers to win.