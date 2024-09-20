Liberia: Carbon Readiness Training of Trainers Educate Forest Fringe Communities

Monrovia — The European Union-funded project "Leh Go Green" recently conducted a two-day intensive Carbon Readiness Training of Trainers (TOT) in Buchanan, Grand Bassa County, to enhance participants' understanding of carbon markets and their role in climate change mitigation.

The training was also intended to equip local trainers with practical knowledge to educate forest fringe communities about engaging in carbon market projects.

The exercise is part of efforts to prepare for Liberia's participation in the carbon market. It was designed for community leaders, Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), and forest management bodies.

Speaking at the event, UNDP Liberia's Resident Representative a.i. Anthony Ohemeng-Boamah expressed gratitude to the European Union delegation to Liberia for funding the project and thanked delegates, government institutions, and civil society for their partnership and participation in such an initiative.

"Carbon and forest are assets but one of Africa's greatest problems is that we have mismanaged our assets. We must get this one right, and by getting it right, we must form a common objective and vision that embodies central government, decentralized entities, civil society, and all the various components of society to ensure that the management of carbon assets is done properly," Ohemeng-Boamah said.

He reminded participants that as ambassadors of their respective communities, they should be prepared to share information about carbon and forest assets. He said it is important that these assets are preserved and monitored but the process starts from the communities to help Liberia's development process.

The training covered a wide range of topics, including the fundamentals of carbon markets, climate change mitigation strategies, carbon market dialogues, decision-making processes, and the socio-economic benefits of sustainable forest governance.

There was also a special session on gender and forest governance emphasizing the importance of women taking active roles in forest management.

The aim is to ensure that local communities are not only prepared to engage in carbon markets but also protected from any potential risks that might arise from market participation, such as exacerbating existing gender inequalities or compromising community fundamental human rights.

At the end of the training, forty participants were awarded certificates.

Liberia's rich forest resources are under significant threat from unsustainable practices, resulting in the loss of essential ecosystem services, including reduced biodiversity, compromised water quality, and declining soil health.

To address these challenges, the European Union-funded "Leh Go Green" project, managed and implemented by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP,) in partnership with the Forestry Development Authority (FDA) aims to restore forest ecosystems, enhance sustainable resource use, and improve economic opportunities for forest-dependent communities.

The "Leh Go Green" project is supporting increased forest-based revenue and livelihoods for forest users and forest fringe communities in the Gola and Grebo-Krahn communities with a special focus on empowering youth and women.