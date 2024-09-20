Liberia's Interest Transcends Politics - Gongloe tells Weah

Ex-Presidential Candidate, Cllr. Tiawan Saye Gongloe reminds former President George M. Weah that Liberia's quest to secure a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council transcends beyond politics, urging Mr. Weah to graciously accept the government's invitation to join the campaign in the interest of the State.

The Government of Liberia through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has written several prominent individuals and citizens, including former Presidents Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and George Weah to help lead negotiation and diplomatic advocacy for Liberia to secure a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council, as a representative of Africa.

Since the communication, there has been debate among supporters of Mr. Weah's former ruling Congress for Democratic Change, urging the former President not to accept the invitation on grounds that the current administration has disrespected him. Besides, since the communication was written to Mr. Weah, he is yet to respond.

However, the Liberian People's Party Political Leader in an open letter to former President Weah, says that despite the fact he knows that the current government, under the leadership of President Boakai may not have treated Amb. Weah with the respect and dignity befitting a former President, but Liberia stands supreme.

The Renowned Human Rights lawyer says it is not lost on him, despite Amb. Weah's stature and the position he once held as President of Liberia, he has faced public humiliations from being denied access to the Presidential Lounge to the unfortunate dispersal of crowds who came to greet him upon his arrival from the United States by soldiers of the Armed Forces of Liberia.

Cllr. Gongloe believes that these events, have been painful, and no doubt intended to diminish Amb. Weah's standing, as a former President, adding that as a former president, he is uniquely positioned to influence Liberia's role on the world stage, and he believes history will judge Amb. Weah rightly if he rises above the political discord and contribute to this national cause.

"However, I am appealing to you today not as a politician but as a fellow Liberian who cares deeply about our country's future. The quest for Liberia to occupy this high-profile seat on the Security Council transcends politics; it is an opportunity for our nation to have a voice in shaping global security, peace, and justice. I urge you to put Liberia first, above the personal grievances and challenges you have encountered since leaving office and accept this call to save your country", Cllr. Gongloe pleads.

He says that Liberia securing the seat will raise the country's profile as Liberia experienced in 1969 when Angie Brooks Randall, was elected President of the United Nations General Assembly. Cllr. Gongloe adds that by ex-president Weah offering his support, he would be demonstrating statesmanship that Liberia needs at this critical moment, placing the interests of the nation ahead of personal and political disputes.

The one-time defeated Presidential candidate stressed that securing a seat on the UN Security Council will not only enhance Liberia's global standing, but will also open doors for the country to advocate for peace, security, and justice across Africa and the world.

He maintains that President Weah's support in this matter will send a clear message that Liberia's former presidents, regardless of their political affiliations, are united in their commitment to the nation's progress and development.

He explains that it will make Mr. Weah a better person, and in end, he will feel good and proud of his decision, reminding him that Liberia is at a crossroads.

"You have an opportunity to shape how future generations will remember your legacy. Will it be defined by discord or by the magnanimity you show now in supporting Liberia's aspirations on the global stage? I appeal to your sense of patriotism and urge you to set aside any personal grievances with the current administration. Liberia's success on the global stage is bigger than any of us individually", Gongloe further pleads.

He notes that history will remember ex-President Weah, as a leader who, despite personal slights and challenges he faced, after graciously accepting defeat, chose to put the country first, adding that it is this kind of selflessness and commitment to the greater good that has historically defined great statesmen.

"As a former presidential contender, I can relate to the challenges you have faced. Though I did not support your candidacy in the second round, I have always respected your role in Liberia as a person who loves his country. Indeed, there were times when I offered free legal services to the Congress for Democratic Change (CDC), as my commitment to fairness and justice transcends political affiliations. In the same spirit, I appeal to you now to think about Liberia's long-term interests. Thank you for your time and consideration. I trust that, as always, you will act in the best interest of the Republic of Liberia", he concludes.