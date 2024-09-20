Liberia: 'Disenfranchised' Residents of Lovers Street Alarm Over Writ of Injection Being Executed Beyond Court's Mandate

Monrovia — Disenchanted community dwellers of Lover Street Community, around the ELWA Junction, have been alarmed over a recent writ of injection, issued by the Civil Law Court, against some occupants of a property within the community.

The aggrieved community dwellers noted that those who have come to enforce the court order are going beyond what is stipulated on the writ, as such, they are poised to be affected incorrectly.

The aggrieved residents, in a press statement issued Thursday, September 19 noted, that the writ was specifically issued against Lary G. Isaac Gaye, Mrs. Nancy Gaye Isaac, Mr. John Kollie, and Jone Edwin, but those enforcing the order have gone beyond the court's mandate, destroying other properties not mentioned.

The Writ of Possession was issued on July 4 and 10, 2024 emanating from the Sixth Judicial Circuit Civil Law Court, under the watch of presiding Judge, Cllr. Golda A. Bonah Elliot and signed by Randolph B. Sneh, Assistant Clerk.

However, the release signed by Horatio Nyumah noted that thirteen other individuals

Properties are been included in the demolition process by those enforcing the writ.

"The Writ of Possession dated July 4 and 10, 2024 did not mention FANTA & MOLLEY K. FLOMO, WILLIAM BARCLAY & TUPEE BARCLAY, MATTHEW S. ROBERTS & MARTHA. ROBERTS, HORATIO F. NYUMAH & ESTHER NYUMAH, WEDE BEDELL, SANDO B. MASON, MARIE BIGBARK, IRENE PHILIPS, RIKCHARD P. DUCO & SOPHIA M. DUCO, MARION MILLER, VICTORLYN SCOTT, MONROVIA CHRISTIAN CHURCH (MCC), AND DOMINION CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP CENTER," the statement maintained.

"LET IT ALSO CLAIM THE ATTENTION OF THE EXECUTIVE BRANCH OF GOVERNMENT, HEADED BY HIS EXECELLENCY, JOSEPH NYUMAH BOAKAI, PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF LIBERIA, HIS EXCELLENCY, JEREMIAH KPAN KOON, VICE PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF LIBERIA, HONORABLE OSWALD TWEH, JUSTICE MINISTER, REPUBLIC OF LIBERIA, CLLR. AUGUSTINE FAYIAH, SOLICITOR GENERAL, REPUBLIC OF LIBERIA, COLONEL GREGORY COLEMAN, INSPECTOR GENERAL, LIBERIA NATIONAL POLICE."

They want the Judiciary and government to take note of what they termed as a breeding conflict and promised to use all legal means to protect their properties against attempts by those enforcing the writ to further go beyond their bounds.

The aggrieved further wants Judge Elliot to kindly take a look at the writ and properly instruct the Sheriff to implement the court's order in line with the Writ of Possession against the four named individuals.

"WE ARE ALSO CALLING ON JUSTICE MINISTER, CLLR. OSWARD TWEH, SOLICITOR GENERAL, CLLR. AUGUSTINE FAYIAH, AND COL. GREGORY COLEMAN, INSPECTOR GENERAL OF THE LIBERIA NATIONAL POLICE, THE EXECUTOR OF THE LAW, TO KINDLY TAKE A KEEN LOOK AT THE WRIT OF POSSESSION ISSUED AS OUTLINE ABOVE AND PROPERLY INSTRUCT THE POLICE AS PER THE WRIT OF POSSESSION AGAINST THE FOUR (4) NAMED INDIVIDUALS AS MENTIONED ABOVE," they further averred.

We are calling on Judge Elliot, Presiding Judge of the Sixth Judicial Circuit Court to instruct the Sheriff not to go beyond bounds and effect any ousting ejecting, and evasion against the thirteen (13) individuals contrary to the Writ of Possession issued by the court," the aggrieved stressed.

The "disenfranchised" community dwellers further called on the Judiciary and the Executive Branches of Government not to ignore their concerns, as they will use all legal means to protect their properties.

"We will use all legal means to protect our properties.

Any consequence emanating from any illegal action by the court and police as a result of unlawfully evicting us from our properties, the government will be held liable."