Monrovia — Liberia's campaign to rally current and former officials of government to support its bid for a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) faces a potential setback following a sharp response from former President George Weah to the government.

Ex-president Weah's office issued a statement in reaction to Deputy Minister Daniel Sando's disparaging remarks, which suggested that the Joseph Nyuma Boakai-led government does not need the former President's help, nor is his voice significant on the international stage for Liberia's bid for a UNSC seat.

Efforts to promote reconciliation and unity after Liberia's highly polarized 2023 general elections seemed promising when the government sought former President Weah's support for the bid. Foreign Minister Sara Beysolow Nyanti acknowledged Weah's role in initiating the UNSC campaign, requesting his assistance in amplifying Liberia's efforts as the official bid launch approaches on September 27.

In her letter, Foreign Minister Nyanti wrote: "Your Excellency, it was under your esteemed leadership that the process for Liberia's bid for the non-permanent seat on the UNSC began. The foundation you laid is essential for our efforts, and we believe that your voice will amplify our campaign and ensure the successful completion of what you began. Your role in maintaining peace in Liberia during the recent elections has been widely recognized, cementing your status as a Global Peace Ambassador."

However, following the letter, public debate ensued among supporters of Weah regarding his potential acceptance or rejection of the government's request. The situation intensified when Deputy Minister Sando, during a press briefing, stated that the government does not require Weah's support, asserting that his international reputation lacks influence.

"The government of Liberia wishes to clarify that it does not hold any special interest in former President George Weah, nor does his opinion carry any extra weight in the bid for a UNSC seat," Sando stated, adding, "The status of former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf is far greater than that of former President Weah."

In response, the office of the former President Weah expressed appreciation for Foreign Minister Nyanti's recognition of his contributions to peace and security in Liberia and his role in laying the groundwork for the UNSC bid. Despite his support for the campaign, Weah emphasized the risks posed by the current administration's actions, which he believes undermine Liberia's democratic stability.

"Following our receipt of the letter from Minister Beysolow-Nyanti, the government's spokesman launched a juvenile, sophomoric rant in a vain attempt to denigrate former President Weah. Such disingenuous behavior points to an apparent schism in the government that poses a risk to the bid," Weah's office stated.

Weah criticized the use of state resources to target political opponents, highlighting a recent incident where the Liberia National Police raided the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) headquarters without a warrant, firing live ammunition and injuring party members. He described this attack as a serious violation of political freedoms and the rule of law.

He further warned the administration's actions are fueling division rather than fostering reconciliation and unity--values that are central to the United Nations and its Security Council. He argued that such behavior could erode confidence in Liberia's bid for a seat on the UNSC.

The statement released by Lenn Eugene Nabge, ex-president Weah Chief of Staff stated: "Instead of fostering reconciliation and unification, the administration is fueling division and retribution. These actions are at odds with the values that the United Nations stands for: respect for human rights, the rule of law, and the peaceful resolution of conflicts. In spite of the commitments made by the regional and continental bodies, ECOWAS and the AU, these are the potential threats which could erode confidence and unracel the bid."

While reaffirming his support for Liberia's UNSC aspirations, Weah stressed the need for the country to embody the principles it seeks to promote globally, including good governance, political freedoms, and the rule of law.

"To credibly pursue this seat and place Liberia on the international pedestal, the government must restore its commitment to good governance, the protection of political freedoms, and the rule of law," Weah's statement continued.

The former President urged the government to address internal challenges, consolidate diplomatic gains, and engage with bilateral and multilateral partners to present Liberia as a viable candidate for the UNSC seat.

"Perfunctory and superficial publicity stunts such as a photo-op at the UN headquarters on September 27, 2024, are not enough. Genuine actions of diplomacy and good governance are required," he said.