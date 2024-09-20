Gambia: Tysdc Signs MOU With Enjoy Wifi Company

Tujereng Youth and Sports Development Committee on Sunday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Enjoy WiFi for this year's Tujereng 'nawettan' season.

The signing ceremony was held at the Tujereng Youth Centre.

In his remarks, Chief Executive Officer CEO for Enjoy WiFi Company, Yusupha Saidy, thanked Tujereng Sports Committee for trust to partner with his company for the first time.

CEO Saidy expressed delight in working with Tujereng Sports Committee, adding that this is first time his company ploughs back to the people of Tujereng since the inception of their business.

He stated that his company was ready to work with the Tujereng Sports Committee.

Chairman of Tujereng Youth and Sports Development Committee, Fabakary Marena, thanked Enjoy WiFi Company for their timely support to Tujereng Sports Committee.

Chairman Marena noted that Enjoy WiFi is the first company to sign MoU with Tujereng Sports Committee.

The Second Vice chairman and Assistant Secretary General of Tujereng Sports Committee both commended Enjoy WiFi for supporting this year's Tujereng nawattan.

