Gambia: CG Darboe Addresses 12th WCO-WCA Meeting of HR Managers

19 September 2024
The Point (Banjul)
By Abdoulie Nyockeh

Commissioner General of the Gambia Revenue Authority (GRA), Yankuba Darboe on Wednesday 18 September 2024 presided over the official opening of the 12th Meeting of Human Resource Managers of the World Customs Organisation within West and Central Africa regions.

The high level meeting which is currently underway in Banjul, brought participants from all member countries of the World Customs Organisation within West and Central Africa regions.

The meeting was held under the theme: 'The Regional Strategy for Human Resources Management in the Context of Digitalisation and the Implementation of Forward Planning of Workforce, Jobs and Skills'.

Speaking at the opening event, Mr. Darboe said it was evident that the "greatest resource of our administrations is our workforce," adding that human resources are the lifeblood of any organisation. "Their competence, commitment, and motivation drive productivity and ultimately, success."

"The Gambia Revenue Authority has recognised the importance of investing in its workforce," he said, citing GRA's commitment to training, development, and employee well-being. "We have cultivated a competent, motivated, and taxpayer-focused team."

Through that, he said, GRA had achieved significant results.

He added that those results can be attributed to their focus in creating a positive and supportive work environment.

"Human Resource Information System (HRIS) has been instrumental in streamlining HR processes and providing valuable insights for decision making. Additionally, our competency-based approach to training has resulted in the development of a comprehensive Training Policy and Strategy. These initiatives have enabled us to ensure that our employees have the skills, knowledge and attitude to excel in their roles."

He expressed hope that the participants over the next three days will have the opportunity to share best practices, identify common challenges, and explore emerging trends in human resources management. "By working together, we can develop a more effective and efficient regional strategy."

Read the original article on The Point.

