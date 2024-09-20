Gambia: Green Up Acknowledges Dedication of Environmental Volunteers

Green-Up Gambia, a youth organisation committed to protecting the country's environment recently presented awards to its volunteers in recognition of their relentless efforts in raising eco-consciousness in communities.

The organisation is also key in initiating climate change mitigation measures and other environmentally-related initiatives to mitigate its impacts.

At the presentation ceremony, Ebrima A. Cham, programmes and administrative manager, Green-Up Gambia, hailed the unwavering efforts and commitment of their volunteers in the protection of the country's environment.

To recognise the remarkable efforts of these volunteers and show appreciation, he said, Green-Up Gambia presents awards to show its gratitude to the volunteers.

Ebrima Kanteh, volunteer coordinator at Green Up Gambia, spoke about of their project dubbed - 'Summer Go Green', a tree planting initiative conducted across the country.

He revealed that during this initiative different types of trees were planted as their quota towards environmental protection.

With over 400 registered volunteers, the organisation has also managed to plant close to 20,000 trees in different communities across the country.

