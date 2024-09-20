Gambia: Bell Bottling Company Holds Draw for Football Tourney

The Chief of Kombo East, Bakary Sanyang has presided over the draw for the second edition of Bell Bottling Company football tournament at the Kuloro Football Field. He also launched the juice product dubbed 'wonjo'.

The ceremony witnessed the presentation of footballs, cups and T-shirts to the eight participating teams (Jola Kunda, NEMA, Sitako, Bonto Koto, Bonto Kuta, Black Star, Tungina and Kaira Kunda).

Chief Bakary Sanyang spoke on the importance of establishing the factory in his community and its consistent support to the community.

"The company currently employed natives of Kombo East to strengthen their relationship," Chief Sanyang said.

Lamin Sowe, who represented the company, stated that the product unveiled is extracted from the local Wonjo juice.

"This is the first time wonjo juice drinks to be launched in The Gambia," he said.

"The company is fulfilling its promise to launch the product with the community before distributing it into the market to seek the blessings of the community elders," Sowe said.

The tournament coordinator and an official of Kuloro Sports Committee, Lamin Star Jarju, stressed the importance of the initiative.

Jarju stated that the tournament is aimed at developing sports in the community and enhance social cohesion.

