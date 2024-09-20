Gambia: Rangers, Wullinkama Secure Places in Brufut Nawettan Round of 16

19 September 2024
The Point (Banjul)
By Appo Camara

Rangers FC and Wullimkama FC have both secured their places in the round of 16 of the on-going Brufut Youth and Sports Development Committee nawettan after winning their third and final group stage matches played at the Straster Football Field.

Rangers FC cruised to the round of 16 after defeating Steve Biko 1-0 during their third and final group B game played on Monday.

Omar Jarju scored for Rangers FC in the 51st minute of the match.

The win earns Rangers FC 2nd position in Group B with 5 points, while Steve Biko occupy 3rd position with 4 points in three group games.

Wullinkama United FC sailed to the round of 16 following 1-0 win over Girona FC in their final Group C game played on Tuesday.

Foday Kamateh for Wullinkama United in the 30th minute of the match.

Wullinkama FC finished top-spot in their group with 7 points, while Girona FC tasted their first defeat since joining from the qualifiers, finished 2nd position with 6 points in three group.

Tagged:
