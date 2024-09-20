Gambia/Senegal: Gambia Entertains Senegal in Wafu Zone a U-20 Tournament Today

19 September 2024
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

The Gambia will today, Thursday, 19th September 2024 entertain Senegal in the 2024 WAFU Zone A U-20 football tournament at the Samuel K. Doe Sports Stadium in Monrovia at 4pm.

The Young Scorpions slipped to Young Terranga Lions 1-0 in the final of the 2022 WAFU Zone A U-20 football tournament.

The Gambia will clash to beat Senegal to grab the significant three points.

Senegal will be resolute to defeat The Gambia to maintain their winning run against The Gambia in the WAFU Zone A U-20 football tournament.

