Gambia: Gamcotrap Enhances Capacity of Journalists On FGM/C

The Gambia Committee against Traditional Practices Affecting the Health of Women and Children (GAMCOTRAP) with funding from UNFPA recently embarked on a media-focused training of 50 media practitioners on FGM/C and its impact on sexual and reproductive health rights.

The initiative seeks to arm journalists with the requisite knowledge to foster dialogue and educate the public on the impacts of FGM/C on sexual and reproductive health, gender-based violence, and other harmful traditional practices.

At the event, Dr. Isatou Touray, Executive Director of GAMCOTRAP, underscored the vital role media play in shaping societal beliefs and practices.

She believes that journalists could be key agents of change, advocating for the protection and empowerment of women and girls.

By engaging the media in such training, she believed that the organization will fulfil its quest to dispel misconceptions surrounding FGM/C and encourage constructive conversations on the issue.

"The media's participation is invaluable in our collective efforts to promote understanding and advocate for the protection and empowerment of women and girls."

Dr. Touray further explained that recent heated debate on social media revolving around FGM/C stemmed from widespread misconceptions, which she said, the training seeks to address.

"We hope that after today, you will help convey the right message," she added.

Also speaking, Imam Baba Leigh, Co-founder of GAMCOTRAP and National Human Rights Commissioner, while praising the initiative and the turnout of participants, acknowledged some of the challenges journalists face in reporting on sensitive topics like FGM/C.

The renowned Islamic scholar, however, stressed the crucial role of media in disseminating important and accurate information to the public.

He also made reference to Islamic perspective on FGM/C and thus encouraged participants to continue learning and sharing the truth about the practice.

