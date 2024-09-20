Nigeria: 2027 - My Intention Is to Rescue Nigeria - Kwankwaso

The National leader of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso has disclosed that he is focused on a mission to rescue Nigeria from the present economic quagmire.

He also said the party would strengthen its state chapters in its bid to wrestle power from the All Progressives Congress, APC, in 2027.

Speaking during a visit to the Osun State party Secretariat, along Osogbo-Ikirun road in Osogbo at the weekend he stressed the need to make State chapters vibrant for easy and effective administration.

A statement made available to newsmen by the State Party Chairman, Dr Tosin Odeyemi stated that Kwankwaso who was represented by a 3-man delegation led by Dr. Rahila Mukhtar, disclosed that the NNPP is not losing focus as an opposition party in the country and it is ready to deliver the masses from the current economic hardship.

According to him, various reports from each state, especially, Osun, are giving me joy as the national leader. We are not unaware of the challenges ahead of us towards 2027 but we are prepared.

"Nigerians have so far realised that various leaders we have been having are intentionally using poverty to improvise citizens to cajole them again in 2027 with crumbs. I will not deceive them but rescue the country from the present quagmire.

"NNPP, as a party, have good intentions for the masses. We have started mobilising people all over. We are equipping our state secretariats and we are also providing them with vehicles to ease their movement".

Earlier in his welcome address, Osun NNPP Chairman, Dr Odeyemi, eulogised Kwankwaso for being a leader who prioritises the welfare of the people.

He pledged not to rest on his oars, together with his working committee, in making the party a beautiful bride among the citizens of Osun.

He commended Dr Rahila and her team, Dr Muhammad Khalil and Alhaji Abdusalam Abdulateef, for standing firm with the truth and working with the party in its mission to rescue Nigeria.