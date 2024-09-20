Liberia Governance and Justice Initiative Issues Statement On President Boakai's Leadership Ahead of Unga Conference

Saint Paul — As President Joseph Boakai prepares to address the 79th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) next week, the Liberia Governance and Justice Initiative (LGJI), led by Executive Director Mr. Ahmed Sirleaf, has issued a strong statement highlighting Boakai's transformative leadership and commitment to reforming Liberia's governance and justice systems.

The LGJI's statement, issued on September 17, 2024 in Saint Paul, Minnesota, paints a vivid picture of President Boakai's administration as a driving force for change in Liberia, emphasizing his bold efforts to combat corruption, bolster public institutions, and enforce the rule of law.

"President Boakai's leadership marks a pivotal shift for Liberia and his administration's reforms are not just about addressing historical grievances but are paving the way for a future defined by transparency, accountability, and justice", Mr. Sirleaf noted".

He said one of the cornerstone achievements of Boakai's administration is the signing of the Executive Order #131, which established the Office of War and Economic Crimes Courts.

The LGJI Executive Director noted that the landmark decision is aimed at addressing the atrocities committed during Liberia's civil wars.

"The creation of these courts is a monumental step toward national healing and reconciliation, and it sends a clear message to the international community that Liberia is committed to ending impunity for war crimes and economic offenses", Mr. Sirleaf said.

The LGJI commended Boakai's proactive approach of "witch-hunt" to tackling impunity and corruption, setting him apart from previous leaders.

He revealed that President Boakai's administration has taken decisive actions to root out corruption, which Boakai has described as "a cancer destroying Liberia."

By instituting mechanisms for accountability and transparency, Boakai's government is working to improve Liberia's international image and foster an environment conducive to economic growth.

As Boakai prepares for his UNGA address, he is expected to present a vision that aligns with the General Assembly's 2024 theme of fostering peace, justice, and sustainable development.

Mr. Sirleaf further stated that President Boakai's push for Liberia to secure a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council underscores his broader goals of promoting rule of law and human rights both domestically and on the global stage.

On the economic front, President Boakai's focus on fighting corruption and improving governance is crucial for Liberia's economic revival. By targeting embezzlement and promoting transparency, his administration aims to create a stable environment for both local and foreign businesses.

As President Boakai stands before the international community at the UNGA - 79, he represents a new Liberia--one determined to overcome its past and build a future marked by justice, inclusivity, and economic opportunity.

The LGJI, led by Mr. Ahmed Sirleaf, calls on Liberians and the international community to support Boakai's bold agenda, which aims to position Liberia as a model of good governance and economic prosperity in West Africa.