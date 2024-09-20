Nigeria: Kwara - Group Raises Concern Over Continuous Closure of Bridge Despite Completion

The Kwara Concerned Group has raised concern over the continuous closure of the General Tunde Idiagbon flyover several months after its completion.

Daily Trust reports that the flyover is situated in Tanke, Ilọrin South Local Government Area of the state, with a large student population.

The group, which consists of residents of Tanke and environs, made the call while addressing newsmen on the facility in Ilọrin.

According to the chairman of the group, Buoye David Olusegun, the lingering concern surrounding the failure of the Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq-led administration to commission the project for public use has raised serious issues of transparency, due process and work quality.

He said the project, named after one of Kwaran's most prominent heroes, was set in motion on the 3rd of November 2021 through a cabinet resolution.

According to him, the objective, the government argued, was to ease traffic congestion and enhance transportation infrastructure, especially at Tipper Garage in Tanke, which leads to the University of Ilorin.

"There were mixed reactions from the public, with most people urging the government to reconsider its decision and prioritise opening up of alternative routes and expansion of the existing roads to solve the challenge.

"However, the contract was awarded for a substantial sum of N2,272,899,200.00, to a less-known local company, with an initial completion timeline of 12 months.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Transport Infrastructure By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Assurances by the immediate past and the incumbent Commissioners for Works, Engr. Rotimi Iliasu and Hon. Abdulqowiy Olododo, failed to materialise", he noted.

Buoye said rather, "the project has been plagued by delays, with the initial 12-month completion timeline extended multiple times without valid reasons.

"Accounts of substandard workmanship surfaced and apprehensions have been expressed regarding the integrity of the structure once it is eventually opened to the public".

They therefore implored the Kwara State Government to dismantle the structure if there are genuine safety apprehensions hindering the unveiling of the flyover.

Concerned Kwara called for transparency, accountability, and prioritisation of public safety regarding the project

It emphasises that the citizens of Kwara deserve confidence in public infrastructure projects, and the Tanke Flyover is no exception.

They call for prioritisation of public welfare and safety above all else and expedient action to address the issues surrounding the flyover.

Contacted, the director civil, ministry of works, Engr Joseph Bamigboye, said there is nothing wrong with the bridge adding that the delay in commissioning was to prioritise safety of motorists and residents.

"The bridge is very okay and you will notice that we have constructed a roundabout underneath it to address the conflict and lack of restrictions of drivers and motorists who are using it. So its all about safety, there is no cause for alarm whatsoever", he added.