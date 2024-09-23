Nigeria: Govt Reviews Legal Frameworks to Safeguard Nigeria's Biodiversity

Abuja — The Federal Government has said it is currently reviewing the nation's legal frameworks, among other steps, to safeguard the country's biodiversity and curb the illegal activities that is presently threatening Nigeria's wildlife and natural heritage.

Speaking at the launch of the international consortium on combating wildlife toolkit assessment report for Nigeria, the Minister of Environment, Balarabe Abass, said Nigeria stands at a critical juncture in our nation's efforts to safeguard its rich biodiversity and curb the illegal activities that threaten the nation's wildlife and natural heritage.

He said: "Nigeria is a nation blessed with an abundance of natural endemic iconic natural resources such as gorilla, elephant, pangolin, ostrich, lion, flora, including some of the world's most diverse ecosystems. However, these blessings come with immense responsibility. Over the past few decades, we have witnessed an alarming increase in wildlife crime, including poaching, illegal logging and trafficking of endangered species. These crimes only threaten our environment but also undermine the rule of law, fuel corruption and deprive communities of their livelihoods, undermine public health and natural security."

The minister, who was represented by the Director, Planning, Research and Statistics in the ministry, Stanley Jonah, noted that the ICCWC toolkit assessment report was a comprehensive and timely document that provides "us with a clear-eyed view of the challenges we face, as well as the opportunities for strengthening our efforts to combat wildlife crime".

He disclosed that one of the key findings of the report highlights the need for enhanced coordination among national agencies, improved law enforcement capacity and stronger legal frameworks in response.

Lawal said: "In response, the Federal Government of Nigeria has taken several proactive steps. We have strengthened the capacity of our law enforcement agencies, currently reviewing our legal frameworks, signed the Cooperation Agreement Framework between Nigeria and Cameroon on Transboundary Ecosystems Conservation and Sustainable Management of Wildlife and Forest Resources and increased public awareness on the importance of wildlife conservation."

The minister, while acknowledging that wildlife crime is complex for its transnational issues that require a multi-faceted and collaborative approach, noted that the recommendations in the ICCWC toolkit assessment report provides 'us with a valuable guide as we work to improve our efforts".

According to him, "As we launch this important report today, I urge all stakeholders, government agencies, international partners, civil society organisations, and the private sector to come together and renew our collective commitment to combating wildlife crime.

"Let us remember that the protection of our wildlife is not just an environmental issue, it is a matter of national security, economic prosperity and global responsibility."

On his part, the Officer-in-Charge

UNODC Country Office, Nigeria, Danilo Campisi, said: "The World Wildlife Crime Report 2024 reminds us that the harms resulting from wildlife crime include a range of interlinked negative environmental, social, economic and governance impacts, which are evident in the ongoing exploitation of Nigeria's rich biodiversity."

Campisi, while commending the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) for its efforts, which has resulted in increased seizures at land, sea and airport border points, two-thirds of all seizures involving Nigeria were reported by authorities of other countries, said this suggests that interception capabilities still need to be strengthened.

He added that: "Enhanced information exchange and cooperation with relevant authorities in countries of origin, transit and destination offer opportunities for intelligence-led operations and parallel or joint investigations aimed at detecting and dismantling trafficking networks.

"In this context, it is critical to understand what further steps are required to tackle the illegal trade in wildlife and forest products.

"The ICCWC Analytical Toolkit for Nigeria, conducted by UNODC in cooperation with all relevant Nigerian authorities under the overall lead of the Federal Ministry of Environment, examines the effectiveness of the legal and regulatory environment, as well as the institutional capacities of specialized law enforcement, prosecution and the judiciary to prevent, detect, investigate, prosecute, and adjudicate wildlife and forest crimes. This assessment provides important inputs for the effective implementation of the National Strategy to Combat Wildlife and Forest Crime in Nigeria 2022-2026, which was first launched in 2022.

"The ICCWC toolkit report provides us with new insights and recommendations aimed to strengthen the legal and institutional response to wildlife and forest crime in Nigeria and I urge all national stakeholders to work together to advance the implementation of these recommendations."