Nigeria: Hippopotamus Kills Man in Kebbi

A hippopotamus on Sunday attacked and killed a fisherman at Yauri river, in Yauri local government area of Kebbi.

The deceased Malam Usman Mai Gadi was at the river bank fishing when the vicious animal attacked and killed him.

Locals who witnessed the incident said that the hippo had a new-born baby so it may have seen the fisherman as trying to harm her baby; hence the reason to act in defence.

Mister Usman, before his death served as watchman to the emir of Yauri Orchard Farms in Yauri as well as took time out to fish at the river to make ends meet for himself.

Meanwhile, in a statement signed by the chief press secretary to the governor, Alhaji Ahmed Idris, Governor Idris mourned the deceased and extended his condolence to the family of Late Malam Usman, Emir of Yauri and the people of Yauri over the unfortunate incident.

The deceased has been buried according to Islamic rites, while the governor prayed for the repose of his soul.

Vanguard News