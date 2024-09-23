South Africa: Government Urges Caution Amid Severe Snowfall and Road Closures

Government is advising against any travel on the roads hit by heavy snowfall that affected Gauteng, the Free State, Mpumalanga, KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape.

While most of the roads have been cleared of snow and motorists who were trapped have been rescued, mop-up operations are still ongoing.

This after heavy snowfall caused havoc on the N3 toll route and other regional roads on Friday night, leaving scores of motorists, including truck drivers and bus commuters, stranded.

According to the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS), the N3 toll route remains closed to incoming traffic, apart from the section between Van Reenen's Pass and the vicinity of Swinburne and Montrose for rescue and recovery operations.

"Progress with clearing Van Reenen's Pass is steady, and it is badly affected by abandoned trucks that are being cleared. Therefore, the Van Reenen's Pass is still closed as rescue and recovery continues," the statement read.

Both Wilge and Tugela plazas are currently closed to traffic, while the N5 from Bethlehem to Harrismith is open, though dangerous driving conditions persist 30 km from Harrismith due to melting snow.

"Travel on this route is strongly discouraged," the GCIS stressed.

The R57 from Kestell to the R714 junction is open with dangerous conditions, while traffic is also flowing from the same junction from Bethlehem to Warden but melting snow is causing hazardous driving conditions.

The N11 route is open between Ladysmith and Volksrust. However, according to the GCIS, it is very misty through Majuba Pass, making it difficult to drive and citizens along this route are urged to stay at home.

"All passes in the Eastern Cape have been opened for motorists. However, government appeals to motorists to be cautious as the road is still slippery."

Government also warned that affected provinces are still experiencing snowfall and heavy mist, and fog is limiting visibility.

"Citizens are urged to remain patient and cancel travel on closed routes."

In addition, emergency teams continue to work on clearing the snow and restoring accessibility.

"Government will advise when conditions of the roads have improved and declared safe for use."

The State, through the coordinated efforts of disaster management authorities and emergency services, continues to respond to the situation to provide the required assistance.

These include the South African Police Service (SAPS), the South African National Roads Agency (Sanral), the N3 Toll Concession (N3TC) and the South African National Defence Force (SANDF).

Stranded road users

Meanwhile, the GCIS said all stranded road users along the N3 toll route have now been assisted.

"Government extends its appreciation to the assistance by humanitarian organisations for the relief."

Emergency provisions and medical support are being distributed in all affected provinces, and additional air support will be provided as soon as weather conditions permit.

"The public is encouraged to stay informed by tuning in to local radio stations and checking government social media channels for the latest updates on road closures and relief efforts."

Borders

Regarding ports of entry, the Border Management Authority (BMA) and its partners have temporarily closed certain ports as a safety precaution.

"However, operations have now resumed at all ports of entry that were affected by the snowfall, except for the Sani Pass due to the melting snow, which is causing roads to be slippery."

Travellers seeking to enter Lesotho are advised to use the Ficksburg Port, Caledonspoort, Makhaleng, Boesmansnek, Monontsha and Maseru as alternative ports of entry.

"Those who are trapped in the snow must remain in their vehicles, signal for help, and wait for assistance from disaster management authorities and police. It is safer to stay inside your vehicle and wait for help."

In addition, citizens are advised not to leave their vehicles to search for assistance unless help is visible within a reasonable distance.

"Government thanks all citizens for their cooperation during this challenging time and urges patience and adherence to safety precautions to minimise any further impact of these severe weather conditions. Stay home, stay informed and stay safe," the GCIS said.