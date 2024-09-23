South Africa: Roads Reopened to Traffic After Snowfall

22 September 2024
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Government has announced that all roads affected by the recent snowstorm, including the N3 Toll Route, have now been reopened to traffic.

These include key routes in Gauteng, Free State, Mpumalanga, KwaZulu-Natal, and the Eastern Cape.

"The extensive backlog of traffic between KwaZulu-Natal and the Free State has been cleared.

"Motorists are advised to resume their travels on Monday, 23 September 2024.

"Although the roads are cleared, road users are urged to drive cautiously as some roads remain slippery, and weather conditions limit visibility.

"Government thanks all citizens, emergency services, government entities, humanitarian organisations, and stakeholders for their support during this time," said the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) on Sunday night.

Regrettably, a 39-year-old woman died on Saturday while trapped in the blizzard that engulfed the N3 between Van Reenen's Pass, connecting KwaZulu-Natal and the Free State.

The GCIS has urged citizens to stay informed by tuning in to local radio stations and following government social media pages for updates.

"Thank you for your cooperation, South Africa! Let us all continue to prioritise safety on the roads," the department said.

