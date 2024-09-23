South Africa: Heavy Snowfall On N3 Claims Life of a 39-Year-Old Woman

22 September 2024
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

A 39-year-old woman died on Saturday while trapped in the blizzard that has engulfed the N3 between Van Reenen's Pass, connecting KwaZulu-Natal and the Free State.

This was confirmed by paramedic services, Midlands EMS [emergency medical services] Rescue Medics, in a statement.

According to the medical service, the Midlands EMS Howick crews, along with Midlands EMS Rescue Medics, were dispatched to a shopping centre in Merrivale for a person who had collapsed after being exposed to severe cold overnight, while in a taxi stuck in traffic in the snow.

The person was a passenger on the taxi travelling from Johannesburg towards KwaZulu-Natal. The taxi had stopped for refreshments when the incident occurred.

"Upon arrival, it was found that the individual had collapsed and was in a critical state of hypothermia, requiring urgent medical care.

"While en route to the hospital, the patient's condition rapidly deteriorated. Full resuscitation efforts were performed but sadly, the patient was pronounced deceased upon arrival at the hospital," reads the statement.

uMgungundlovu District Municipality and its sector departments have expressed their "deepest regret" for this tragic incident.

"We express our sincerest condolences to the family and once again, we reiterate to motorists to exercise restraint now that the roads are accessible to obviate further inconvenience, accidents and the risk of losing lives," the municipality said in a statement.

Midlands EMS Rescue Medics urged the public not to underestimate the dangers of cold weather, and to ensure they always stay warm and safe.

