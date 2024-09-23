South Africa: Road Reopened to Clear Traffic At Van Reenen's Pass Following Heavy Snow

The road at Van Reenen's Pass has been reopened to clear traffic, the South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) and its concessionaire, the N3 Toll Concession (N3TC), announced on Sunday.

"Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI) and N3TC route services will now commence to slowly escort stranded road users out of the area in the southbound lanes towards KwaZulu-Natal," an official statement read.

Meanwhile, graders and rescue teams are continuing to clear a safe passage for road users stranded in the vicinity of Swinburne and Montrose.

"Please remain patient while the next phase of the rescue and recovery operation is being completed," said Sanral's General Manager for Communications and Marketing, Vusi Mona.

Major routes on the N3 were at a complete standstill as heavy snow wreaked havoc, leaving many motorists stranded.

Sanral has advised road users to carefully follow the instructions of rescue teams and road traffic officials once they receive the go-ahead to proceed and drive slowly, and with the utmost caution and care.

"As we gear up to reopen the N3 Toll Route, Sanral and N3TC would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to all disaster relief organisations, road incident management teams, humanitarian groups, local farmers, and community associations who have provided emergency services and essential aid to stranded motorists.

"Your selfless efforts exemplify dedication and compassion in action. You are the real heroes of the N3 Toll Route," said Chief Operating Officer of the N3TC, Thania Dhoogra.

Mona has also expressed gratitude to road users who remained patient, vigilant and compliant under very trying circumstances.

"It was a tremendously difficult period for everyone affected, but you have been phenomenal in demonstrating resilience and strong spirit," Dhoogra added.

For regular verified traffic updates, please follow @N3Route on X, or contact the 24-hour N3 helpline on 0800 63 43 57 for emergency assistance.

Follow updates from SANRAL via X and Facebook.