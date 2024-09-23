Uganda: Kampala Minister Taps Waste Management Solutions From Ghana

Minister Kabuye has travelled to Ghana to explore innovative solutions to tackle the growing waste problem in Uganda's capital.

The Minister of State for Kampala, Kyofatogabye Kabuye, is seeking new ways to manage waste and improve garbage disposal in the city, as the challenges of handling waste continue to escalate.

Minister Kabuye has travelled to Ghana to explore innovative solutions to tackle the growing waste problem in Uganda's capital.

This move comes at a crucial time, as the Kiteezi landfill, one of Kampala's primary waste disposal sites, recently claimed more than 30 lives after the garbage caved in.

The collapse of the landfill highlighted the dire need for sustainable waste management practices and proper landfill operations within the city.

In Ghana, authorities have implemented various waste recycling and management strategies that have transformed waste disposal in cities like Accra.

By adopting similar techniques, Kampala's government aims to create a more efficient waste management system to prevent future disasters and improve overall sanitation.

Minister Kabuye's visit is part of a larger plan to address the garbage crisis, which has plagued Kampala for years.

The city's population boom has led to increased waste generation, overwhelming current infrastructure.

It is hoped that lessons from Ghana will provide practical solutions to enhance waste collection, recycling, and disposal, contributing to a cleaner and safer city for residents.

The collaboration between Kampala and Ghana demonstrates the need for regional cooperation in addressing environmental challenges and prioritizing public safety.