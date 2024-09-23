Nigeria: Edo Election - Police Walk Gov Obaseki Out of INEC's Office

Benin City — IT was a dramatic scene at about 4:10 am when Governor Godwin Obaseki was forced out of the premises of the Independent National Electoral Commission in Benin by the DIG Frank Mba.

Obaseki had entered the promises unannounced at around 2 am allegedly to protest some anomalies in the collation of results of some local government areas including his Oredo.

Officials of INEC were said to have told him that he was supposed to be there just as the Peoples Democratic Party PDP candidate, Asue Ighodalo was sent back earlier but he was to have insisted to stay.

At about 3 am, a combined team of policemen led by DIG Frank Mba and soldiers entered the premises and by 4:10 am, he was escorted out of the premises by the security men who shouted at the governor, "Leave, leave."

Minutes before Obaseki was led outside by Mba flanked by a contingent of policemen, All Progressives Congress National Secretary, Surajudeen Basiru, addressed journalists that the governor had no reason to be in the premises.

Basiru said, "He is not a candidate. He has no reason to be here", describing the governor's action as abuse of office.

Earlier, members of the All Progressives Congress led by Monday Okpebholo's running mate, Honourable Dennis Idahosa, led protesters to demand the exit of Governor Godwin Obaseki from the premises of the Independent National Electoral Commission at about 3.30am on Sunday.

Idahosa, who was shouting on top of the voice from outside the gate, demanded alongside others for the removal of the governor as he stated that he had no business being there.

He said, "Obaseki must come out. He is not supposed to be here. He is not an INEC Staff. Nigeria Police should not compromise."

The protesters at intervals tried to gain entrance into the premises of INEC but they were prevented from entering even when they repeatedly banged on the gate.