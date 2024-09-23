Nigeria: Edo Election - APC Members Protest Obaseki's Presence At INEC Office

22 September 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Ozioruva Aliu

Benin City — Some members of the All Progressives Congress stormed the Independent National Electoral Commission's office at about 3.30 am on Sunday demanding that state governor Godwin Obesity should leave the office because he has no reason to be there when results were yet to be. Announced

The governor was said to have gained entrance into the premises of INEC on Aduwawa Road, Benin City under the cover of the night and headed straight upstairs, sitting close to the Edo REC's office where the results were being collated before they would be announced.

The deputy governorship candidate of the APC, Hon Dennis Idahosa who led the protesters was shouting on top of his voice from outside the gate and demanded alongside others for the removal of the governor as he stated that he had no business being there.

He said, "Obaseki must come out. He is not supposed to be here. He is not an INEC Staff. Nigeria Police should not compromise."

The protesters at intervals tried to gain entrance into the premises of INEC but they were prevented from entering even when they repeatedly banged on the gate.

At some point during the drama, the DIG in charge of the election, Frank Mba, came into the premises with his team and headed straight to where Obaseki was sitting

Details later...

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.