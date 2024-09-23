Nigeria: Edo Election - APC Members Protest Obaseki's Presence At INEC Office

Benin City — Some members of the All Progressives Congress stormed the Independent National Electoral Commission's office at about 3.30 am on Sunday demanding that state governor Godwin Obesity should leave the office because he has no reason to be there when results were yet to be. Announced

The governor was said to have gained entrance into the premises of INEC on Aduwawa Road, Benin City under the cover of the night and headed straight upstairs, sitting close to the Edo REC's office where the results were being collated before they would be announced.

The deputy governorship candidate of the APC, Hon Dennis Idahosa who led the protesters was shouting on top of his voice from outside the gate and demanded alongside others for the removal of the governor as he stated that he had no business being there.

He said, "Obaseki must come out. He is not supposed to be here. He is not an INEC Staff. Nigeria Police should not compromise."

The protesters at intervals tried to gain entrance into the premises of INEC but they were prevented from entering even when they repeatedly banged on the gate.

At some point during the drama, the DIG in charge of the election, Frank Mba, came into the premises with his team and headed straight to where Obaseki was sitting

