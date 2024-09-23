Nigeria: Dubois Stops Joshua to Retain IBF Heavyweight Title

22 September 2024
This Day (Lagos)
By Duro Ikhazuagbe

Sun appears to have set on Anthony Joshua's boxing career following his sensationally dismantling by fellow Briton Daniel Dubois in five rounds.

The 34-year-old Joshua failed in his bid to become a three-time champion and return to the division's top table.

Dubois has now catapulted himself into global sporting stardom with the manner he sent AJ to the canvas about four time before the final knock down in front of 96,000 fans at Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

The 27-year-old Dubois dropped Joshua multiple times to retain the IBF heavyweight title and leave his domestic rival's career in ruins.

Londoner Dubois stopped Joshua, 34, with an incredible counter right hook to secure the biggest win of his 24-fight career.

"Are you not entertained?" Dubois said post-fight to huge cheers at Wembley.

"I'm a gladiator. I am a warrior to the bitter end. I want to get to the top level of this sport and reach my potential."

AJ - who won his first world title more than eight years ago - suffered a fourth loss in his 32nd bout.

The 2012 Olympic gold medallist worked himself back into mandatory challenger status, but the dominant nature of Dubois' win left a huge question mark on Joshua's next move.

An ecstatic Dubois, meanwhile, enjoyed the crowning moment which had eluded him after he was elevated to world champion when Oleksandr Usyk vacated the belt.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.