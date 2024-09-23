Nigeria: Dubois Stops Joshua to Retain IBF Heavyweight Title

Sun appears to have set on Anthony Joshua's boxing career following his sensationally dismantling by fellow Briton Daniel Dubois in five rounds.

The 34-year-old Joshua failed in his bid to become a three-time champion and return to the division's top table.

Dubois has now catapulted himself into global sporting stardom with the manner he sent AJ to the canvas about four time before the final knock down in front of 96,000 fans at Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

The 27-year-old Dubois dropped Joshua multiple times to retain the IBF heavyweight title and leave his domestic rival's career in ruins.

Londoner Dubois stopped Joshua, 34, with an incredible counter right hook to secure the biggest win of his 24-fight career.

"Are you not entertained?" Dubois said post-fight to huge cheers at Wembley.

"I'm a gladiator. I am a warrior to the bitter end. I want to get to the top level of this sport and reach my potential."

AJ - who won his first world title more than eight years ago - suffered a fourth loss in his 32nd bout.

The 2012 Olympic gold medallist worked himself back into mandatory challenger status, but the dominant nature of Dubois' win left a huge question mark on Joshua's next move.

An ecstatic Dubois, meanwhile, enjoyed the crowning moment which had eluded him after he was elevated to world champion when Oleksandr Usyk vacated the belt.