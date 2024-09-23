Nigeria: Celebration of National Unity and Youth Talent

On September 13, the NYSC Orientation Camp in Lagos transformed into a vibrant hub of creativity and inspiration as the Guardians of Unity, an outdoor art exhibition, took the centre stage. The monumental artwork, crafted by 62 National Youth Service Corps members under the Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development programme, stands as a powerful symbol of national unity.

The three-hour event drew art enthusiasts, families, and community members, blending art and nature seamlessly. Beyond celebrating creativity, the exhibition served as a poignant reminder of national unity through art, coinciding with Nigeria's impending Independence Day.

The Guardians of Unity project, still underway, aims to create a 20-by-30-foot masterpiece using nails and paint, representing Nigeria's diverse yet interconnected populace. Under the guidance of Fojaartz, corps members learned the art of installation and the value of unity and collective effort.

Dignitaries, including Lagos State's Commissioner of Youth and Social Development, Mobolaji Ogunlende, and NYSC Coordinator Yetunde Baderinwa, attended the exhibition, underscoring government support for youth development and cultural initiatives.

As the project progresses, it embodies unity, resilience, and Nigerian culture's colorful mosaic. Each brushstroke and nail adds to the narrative of a nation united by its youth. The full unveiling promises to be a landmark event celebrating Nigeria's independence and the youth's contribution to cultural heritage.