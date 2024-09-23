Nigeria: Teams Arrive Abuja, Enugu for Zenith Bank Basketball League

All teams will be heading to Abuja and Enugu for the Second Phase of the 2024 NBBF/Zenith Bank Women's Basketball team with the record title holder of the league, the First Bank Women's Basketball team, hoping to bury the ghost of last season when they capitulated in the Second Phase despite having a perfect record during the First Phase.

Last season, the current holder of the title, the MFM Women's Basketball Team, came from the dead in the Atlantic Conference to qualify and went all the way to lifting the title and they are currently in the same line after losing three games during the First Phase in Akure.

Unlike First Bank, who failed to qualify for the National Finals despite having an unblemished record in the First Phase, it was smooth running for the Customs Women's Basketball Team in the Savannah Conference, winning both phases before heading to Lagos where they finished third.

The Atlantic Conference teams are expected to battle it out in Enugu while the Savannah Conference teams are going to make it a short journey from Lafia, Nasarawa State, to Abuja for the second phase.

The top four teams across the two phases from each conference are expected to travel down to Lagos for the National Final expected to take place at the Indoor Sports Hall of the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.

The Second Phase will take place in Enugu and Abuja respectively from September 22 and expected to end on September 28 with National finals taking place between October 13 and 19.