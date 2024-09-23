Liberia: RREA Nagbe Accused of Politicizing Donor Projects

Monrovia — A social media post by Mr. Samuel Nagbe of the Rural Renewable Energy Agency (RREA), which appears to credit Senator Jonathan Boy Charles Sogbie of River Gee for a World Bank project, has stirred up political debate in the county.

Many of the Senator's potential rivals ahead of 2029 have accused Mr. Nagbe of using the World Bank-funded project to launch an early political campaign for Sen. Sogbie.

The Rural Renewable Energy project is a fully funded World Bank project, which was negotiated during the regime of Madam Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and the early days of President George Weah's administration.

But in a series of social media posts on September 12, 2024, Mr. Nagbe wrote: Not too long ago on the visit with Senator Jonathan Boye Charles Sogbie, respect, reported that we at the Rural and Renewable Energy Agency would be installing over 100 modern quality solar streetlights in the city of Karwaken, River Gee County.

Wanted to update the people of Karwaken that we have commenced the delivery of the poles and over the next couple of weeks, you will be the shiniest city in Southeast... @highlight you please tag Senator Boy Charles for me."

Opponents of Senator Sogbie believed that such a post appears to credit the Senator for ongoing projects for which he has no dime.

In another post, Mr. Nagbe wrote: "It was a singular pleasure yesterday having River Gee erudite Senator Jonathan Boy Charles Sogbie visit us at the RREA to discuss our work in River Gee. We talked about the stalled River Gee Hydro power project that is to enable us to construct a 2.0 MW mini hydro on the Gee River with the view of evacuating the power in the existing West Africa Power Pool lines that currently supplies River Gee and Maryland Counties. The project is a collaboration between the Government of Liberia and the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development. We are all concerned about the disbursement of Liberia's government contributions to the project.

We were also pleased to inform the Senator of ongoing efforts to install 117 streetlights in Karweaken City.

The Senator for his part committed to Champion cause for support for the RREA at the level of the Liberian Senate.

Will appreciate someone tagging the Senator to this post.

@highlight Rural and Renewable Energy Agency."

"Samuel Nagbe, Here is the mistakes you continue to dwell in. Why are you always asking the Senator to be tagged in your post if you think you are not playing politics with the government project?

In addition to that, why are you not also asking other beneficiary counties Senators to be tagged if you think that what you are demonstrating is distance away from politics?" wrote George Kennedy Doe in a comment.

"It's very unfortunate that we have to politicize everything, this is the reason we are not moving ahead! Disregard, continue with your hard work." Wrote George Dargbeh

"Samuel Nagbe, respect is earned. If you believe that I am not worthy of your respect, oh yes, don't respect me. However, I will always show and treat you with respect and dignity.

Please, take away politics from your work." Wrote Roland Bishop Doe.

However, Mr. Nagbe wrote back, explaining himself in another post: "Roland Bishop Doe, you must know better than to try to drag me in your local River Gee politics. There is no way I will be crediting Senator Jonathan Boy Charles Sogboie for our intervention in Karwaken and, at the same time, be informing him about what we are doing in the county. I do not have control on how y'all interpret my post. The fact is that the Senator paid me a courtesy visit, and like I do to every citizen and public officials paying courtesy call on us, provided information on what we were doing in the county. To insinuate that I was playing politics is simply disingenuous."

"The way in which you presented the post was too political. Making it to appear like it was the Senator who instructed you to carry out such project in the County," replied George Kennedy Doe

"Another joker," added Mutalu M Kanneh.

A source who declined to be named told this paper that Mr. Nagbe's posts are inviting comments from constituents to laud Sen. Sogbie for the projects. "This is wrong. As soon as we contacted the World Bank local office, Mr. Nagbe made another post trying to clarify ... we believe they reached out to him. His actions are feuding conflicts and undermine our democracy. This is deceptive to the core," the source added.