Nigeria: Compensation Exercise in Nasarawa - a Testament to Good Governance

Nasarawa State Ministry of Lands and Urban Development has successfully paid compensation for three major projects in the state, the projects are Lafia flyover and underpass along Makurdi road and the Eastern bypass road all in Lafia and the Dualization of Township Roads Akwanga marking a significant milestone in the government's efforts to drive development.

The compensation exercise was notable for its transparency, with open and clear processes that ensured all Land and property owners were informed and engaged before during and after the excise. This transparency was evident in the meticulous documentation, Messages through the village Heads, and accessible offices where claimants could easily submit their claims.

The hitch free exercise was a testament to the Ministry's commitment to responsible governance and its dedication to creating an environment conducive to growth and development.

The success of this compensation exercise can be attributed to the tireless efforts of the management staff, particularly the Commissioner, TPL Ibrahim Bala Mulki, who personally monitor the disbursement and the Permanent Secretary, EVS Khalid Adamu whose role was to engaged the village Heads to solicit for support and cooperation for the success of the disbursement.

Their leadership and guidance ensured that the process was not only transparent but also efficient, ensuring that all Land Owners received their due compensation in a timely manner.

Additionally, the governor's timely release of funds for the payment demonstrated his commitment to exceed all expectations.

It is worth acknowledging the governor's support in ensuring the success of this exercise.

Furthermore, compensation has also been paid for land acquired for investors in agriculture, mining firms, Federal and state government agencies from 2018 to June 2024 these are police college kwandere, Mobile force training college Ende, Sisinbaki 25km Farin Ruwa road, 25km.Mararba Udege Beki Asphalt road,Line on Line out power substation Akurba , Nasarawa sugar project (Dangote)Awe compensation for the properties at Dinya , Akwate and Baure have fully been paid.

Compensation for Extension of Deputy governor"s house, NADP, Nasarawa Eggon modern market, Land Bank acquired from Godiya Akwashiki and others have fully been paid there are lands that have been assessed and the process of payment of compensation are been work out .Though the excise may not have be totally free from complains however the ministry has put in place measures that will address few complains that may arise from the disbursements.

Though payment of compensation in some part of this country can be complex and contentious and in some cases disputes often arise over the amount of Compensation payable and the slow process involved.

However , in Nasarawa State the new process for the acquisition of land and property adopted has help drastically in the success of Compensation exercise.

The process of land acquisition has build mutual understanding among customary landowners, and stakeholders .

The new method stipulate that the Ministry of Lands and Urban Development engages in sensitization and awareness campaigns in communities where Government intend to acquire Land.

The essence of the campaign is to take unanimous decisions that will ensure effective land acquisition.

Ultimately this achievement showcases the government's efforts to drive growth and development in Nasarawa State, setting a positive precedent for future projects.