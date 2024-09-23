Nigeria: Explore Career Opportunities in Tech, Expert Tells Nigerians

Co-founder of Transition School, Mahmood Owolabi, has called on Nigerians to seize emerging career opportunities within the Tech sector.

Speaking at a recent media roundtable organised by his UK-based firm, Owolabi provided compelling reasons why Tech represents a transformative career path, particularly in Nigeria's rapidly growing economy.

In urging Nigerians to explore careers in Tech, Owolabi highlighted the sector's potential to drive innovation and create job opportunities. "As Africa's potential continues to be recognised on the global stage, investing in EdTech and developing skills in this field can position individuals and the country for long-term success," he concluded. "EdTech is not just about education; it's about preparing for the future of work."

Owolabi, who has navigated significant challenges in the Nigerian and UK job markets, shared insights from his extensive experience in the Tech industries.

"Tech is not just a growing field; it is a revolutionary force that is reshaping the landscape of industries globally. For Nigeria, which is experiencing rapid population growth and a pressing need to educate more people, Tech presents a crucial opportunity for economic and professional advancement.

"In Nigeria, many traditional educational systems struggle to keep up with the demands of a growing student population," he explained. "EdTech provides scalable solutions that can bridge these gaps by offering accessible, efficient, and innovative learning methods.

"Our program is designed to prepare individuals for careers in tech roles globally," Owolabi noted. "We have successfully trained over 100 students, equipping them with highly sought-after skills in the global job market. This approach enhances their employability and contributes to the broader goal of fostering economic growth through education."