Liberia: Libmax Consolidated Group/DStv Rejects Lbs Uplink Request As Politically Motivated

Monrovia — The management of LIBMAX Consolidated Group/DStv has firmly rejected a demand from the Director General of the Liberia Broadcasting System (LBS), Mr. Eugene L. Fahngon, to provide uplink services for LBS on the DStv platform without the national government paying for the service. LIBMAX described the demand as politically motivated.

At a major press conference held on Saturday, September 21, 2024, in Monrovia, the General Manager of LIBMAX Consolidated Group/DStv, Madam Williams, revealed that Mr. Fahngon had allegedly been pressuring the company to offer free services to the state broadcaster. She explained that as an agency of Multichoice, LIBMAX lacks the authority to make unilateral decisions to grant such requests.

"It costs money, equipment, and several other requirements to be on satellite," she stated. "We, as an agent in Liberia, cannot unilaterally put any local content, including LBS, on the platform."

Madam Williams recounted that on Wednesday, August 28, 2024, the House of Representatives' Committee on Post and Telecommunications, led by Representative Ivar K. Jones, summoned LIBMAX's management to respond to certain inquiries. However, she expressed surprise that the meeting primarily focused on complaints lodged by Mr. Fahngon, who accused LIBMAX of refusing to uplink LBS without cost.

She criticized the Committee's actions as unfair and a disservice to the company, stating that had they been informed of Mr. Fahngon's complaint beforehand, they would have addressed the issues between LBS and LIBMAX directly with the Committee.

"When our team appeared before the Committee, we expected to discuss the content of the letter. However, the LBS boss, who was also present, used the opportunity to complain that DStv had refused to uplink LBS. This was the matter of interest for the Committee," she explained.

Madam Williams disclosed that LIBMAX had initially written to Mr. Fahngon in July to schedule a meeting and provide clarity on the procedures involved, but he failed to honor the invitation. A second meeting was eventually held, during which Mr. Fahngon demanded that LBS be uplinked on DStv at no cost.

"He insisted that, as a government-owned broadcaster, LBS should be exempt from paying for services," Madam Williams noted. "But I explained that it doesn't work that way because we are just an agent of DStv here in Liberia."

During the same meeting, Mr. Fahngon reportedly revealed that LBS had its own subscription services, putting it in direct competition with LIBMAX Consolidated Group/DStv. Madam Williams stated that this development further complicated the relationship between the two entities.

"We saw no reason to continue discussions after learning that LBS was offering similar services, effectively making us competitors in the market," she remarked.

Madam Williams further clarified that any entity seeking to be featured on the DStv platform is directed to customer service, which guides them through the available services, costs, and procedures. She emphasized that LIBMAX follows a strict process, and the LBS is no exception.

She also revealed that the House of Representatives is considering holding LIBMAX's CEO, Mr. Simeon Freeman, in contempt for allegedly failing to appear before the Committee. However, Madam Williams disputed this claim, explaining that the letter from the House requested the appearance of the management team, not the CEO specifically.

"The letter asked for management representation, and we complied by appearing. At no point did Mr. Freeman refuse to honor the House's request," she stressed, urging the House to reconsider its plans to hold Mr. Freeman in contempt.

Madam Williams expressed disappointment with Mr. Fahngon's handling of the situation, noting that the LBS did not have the authority to dictate how LIBMAX runs its services. She also mentioned that had Mr. Fahngon involved the Ministry of Information, the matter could have been resolved more professionally.

"I am surprised that after our interaction with Mr. Fahngon, he chose to take this route. It is becoming more political than professional," she lamented.

Madam Williams urged Mr. Fahngon to formally write to Multichoice about his request, noting that only Multichoice could make a final decision on the matter. She also made it clear that LIBMAX is prepared to face any legal action Mr. Fahngon may pursue, stating that the company's legal team is ready to address the issue.

"Our legal team is fully briefed and prepared to take action if necessary," she said.