Nigeria: Edo Election - Aiyedatiwa Congratulates Okpebholo, Deputy

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo state, has congratulated the All Progressives Congress (APC) on victory recorded in Saturday's governorship election in Edo State.

Aiyedatiwa, who was the Chairman of the Election Planning and Strategy Committee of the APC in the Edo election, also congratulated the party's governorship candidate, Senator Monday Okpebholo and his running mate, Hon. Dennis Idahosa, on their emergence as governor-elect and deputy governor-elect of Edo State.

This was contained in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Ebenezer Adeniyan, in Akure, the state capital.

The governor, thanked the good people of Edo State for entrusting the governance of the state into the hands of the APC.

Aiyedatiwa said "I want to congratulate our party, the APC, Senator Okpebholo and Hon. Idahosa on the well deserved victory in the just concluded governorship election in Edo State.

"I join millions of our party faithful to give glory to God for granting us a peaceful victory to reclaim Edo back into the fold of the progressives where is rightly belongs.

"I thank Mr. President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for providing the exemplary leadership that guaranteed a free, fair and peaceful election in Edo and I also congratulate him on the success of the party in the contest.

"I commend our party's leadership headed by the National Chairman, Alhaji Abdullahi Ganduje, as well as the national and state campaign committees of the party for the efforts they put in to achieve the much needed victory."

Aiyedatiwa who commended the peaceful conduct of the people of Edo before, during and after the election, expressed confidence in the vision of Senator Okpebholo to change the face of governance in the state by implementing progressive policies and programmes that will make positive impacts on the lives of Edo people.