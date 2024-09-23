Liberia: Kanubah Elected Pul President

Journalist Julius K. Kanubah has been overwhelmingly elected as the new President of the Press Union of Liberia (PUL), ushering in a new leadership team that will guide the union for the next three years. Kanubah's victory came during the long-awaited Elective Congress held in Paynesville on Saturday, September 21, marking the end of a contentious rerun of the disputed November 2022 elections initially held in Gbarnga, Bong County.

The rerun was ordered by the Civil Law Court (Sixth Circuit) to resolve the protracted legal dispute that had cast a shadow over the PUL's leadership for nearly two years. The controversy stemmed from a stay order issued by the Ninth Judicial Circuit Court in Gbarnga after Kanubah's camp raised concerns about fraudulent names on the voter roll, demanding a cleanup before the elections could proceed.

Since the dispute began, the PUL has been operating under the leadership of non-elected or expired tenure officials. As the court battle dragged on, Daniel Nyankonah, the only other presidential candidate, withdrew from the rerun, leaving Kanubah as the lone contender.

An interim committee composed of former PUL executives, including past presidents Peter Quaqua and Frank Sainworla, was appointed to oversee the rerun. The elections were managed by a team led by Helen Nah-Sammie, publisher of Women Voices Newspaper, Ernest McCay, Gbarpolu County Magistrate of the National Elections Commission, and Teah Doegmah, who chaired the elections management team.

In the rerun, Kanubah secured 185 votes, while Nyankonah, despite his absence, received 29 votes. According to Doegmah, 1,186 journalists were deemed eligible to vote after the voter roll cleanup, with an additional 50 ballots printed for contingencies. However, only 216 of the eligible journalists participated in the election, leaving 970 eligible voters absent.

Vice President and Other Positions

In a similar scenario to the presidential race, the vice-presidential candidate aligned with Nyankonah, Betty Johnson Mbayo, also did not participate in the rerun. Beatrice Sieh from Kanubah's camp won the vice-presidential seat with 160 votes, while Mbayo received 33 votes.

Akoi Baysah, running unopposed for Secretary General, was elected with 163 votes, though 52 voters abstained. Julius Konton, the sole candidate for Assistant Secretary, won with 115 votes, while 100 abstained.

Challenges Ahead for Kanubah

Kanubah's victory marks the end of a prolonged leadership crisis within the PUL. However, his immediate challenge will be to heal divisions within the journalism community. Natasha Yassah Wright, President of the Judicial Reporters of Liberia, emphasized the importance of reconciliation within the union, stating that Kanubah's legacy would hinge on his ability to unify the PUL's membership.

Wright highlighted the ongoing need for dialogue and reconciliation, noting, "We are all happy that the Union now has an officially elected leadership, but to be successful, there has to be sustained reconciliation."

The election rerun did not permit new candidates, such as Mae Azango and her "Team Unity," to contest due to the court's order for a rerun rather than fresh elections. Despite Azango's attempts to intervene, the court's ruling was upheld by the Supreme Court, preventing her candidacy.

In his victory speech, Kanubah vowed to make the PUL a more vibrant and service-oriented institution. "This victory is for the Press Union of Liberia. It's time to move the Union forward, and we will work to make it more inclusive," he said.

Kanubah expressed gratitude to journalists from across the country for their participation and reiterated his commitment to fostering a united and forward-looking Press Union of Liberia as he begins his tenure.