Nigeria: NPFL Round-Up - Tornadoes, Remo Stars Record Upset Wins

23 September 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Oluwaferanmi Omoniyi

Three draws and upsets in the other two centres with four goals were scored on Sunday.

In what has become a historic day in the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL), no home team experienced a win across five centres on Sunday.

Remo Stars break Kano jinx

Remo Stars recorded another away win, breaking an unbeaten jinx over Kano Pillars to rise to the top of the table in the league. The Sky Blues stars stunned Kano Pillars 2-0 at the Sani Abacha Stadium on Sunday evening. The last time Remo Stars picked a point in Kano was in 2022.

First half goal from Ismail Sodiq in the 26th minute broke the deadlock for the visitors. Kano Pillars tried for an equaliser, but goalkeeper Adebiyi Obassa stood in the way of all their goal attempts.

The Sky Blue Stars then doubled the lead at the hour mark with Franck Mawuena to help the Ikenne-based team stay third on the table with six points.

Tornadoes win Northern derby

Niger Tornadoes proved they can challenge the supremacy of their region during their derby clash with Plateau United in Jos. The Ikon Allah boys took all three points with goals from Ifeanyi Ilechukwu and Kufre Ubong, while Pam Samuel scored Plateau United's consolation goal.

Draws

Heartland and Ikorodu City picked their first point of the season during their barren draw in Owerri and Ilorin, respectively, while Sunshine Stars and Abia Warriors also played out a draw in Ijebu.

Results

Lobi Stars 1-1 Rivers Utd

Nasarawa United 3-4 El-Kanemi Warriors

Plateau United 1-2 Niger Tornadoes

Heartland 0-0 Katsina United

Sunshine Stars 0-0 Abia Warriors

Kano Pillars 0-2 Remo Stars

Kwara United 0-0 Ikorodu City

