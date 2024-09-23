Liberia: Fahngon Battles DStv-Liberia Over 'Failure' to Connect Lntv

Consolidated Group Incorporated, the Liberian agent of DSTV, has alleged of being politically muscled by the government of Liberia through the Director General of state radio, Liberia Broadcasting Corporation (LBS).

LBS Director General, Eugene Fahngon, has reportedly launched a campaign against the Consolidated Group, headed by Liberian Politician and businessman, Simeon Freeman, at the Legislature, particularly the House of Representatives, for failing to uplink LBS to DSTV Satellite grid.

The LBS boss' campaign against the satellite TV service provider was revealed at a press conference over the weekend. Mary Williams, DSTV-Liberia General Manager for Content at the Consolidated Group Incorporated, revealed at the press conference that Fahngon has complained the company to the House Committee on Post and Telecommunication based on a business conversation they had in July of this year.

Disappointingly, she said that unknown to them, Fahngon, through a communication, took their complaint to the House of Representatives Committee on Post and Telecommunication which extended an invitation to the General Manager of the Company, DSTV Liberia to talk about their challenges and progress in the sector.

But, at the meeting, she lamented that when they got there, they were ambushed and betrayed because what the letter outlined was completely different, as Mr. Fahngon took the stage and began to make demeaning remarks against DSTV on grounds that they have refused to put LBS on the DSTV uplink.