Liberia: Civil Peace Service Celebrates Int'l Day of Peace

In a vibrant and inspiring event, the Civil Peace Service (CPS) Liberia commemorated the international Day of Peace in Monrovia. This year's global theme, "Cultivating the Culture of Peace," was complemented by CPSL's local subtheme, "Promoting a Society Free of Drugs and Substance Abuse through Effective Partnerships."

The celebration took place at the Peaceful United Lutheran Church in Paynesville, drawing together a diverse group of stakeholders, partners, students, and community members. They all share a commitment to promoting peace and addressing the critical issue of substance abuse, which poses a significant threat to Liberia's societal stability.

The International Day of Peace, first established by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in 1981, is a globally recognized occasion to strengthen the ideals of peace within and among all nations. In 2001, the UNGA passed a resolution declaring September 21 as the official "International Day of Peace", expanding the observance to include a call for global ceasefire and nonviolence for the day. Since then, it has been a time for people worldwide to pause and reflect on the importance of peace.

CPS Liberia is a network of civil society organizations that has been promoting peace and sustainable development since 2008, thanks to support from its German-based donor, Bread for the World. CPS Liberia engages in advocacy, training, and collaborative initiatives at local, national, and international levels.

The network includes seven partners, such as the Center for Justice and Peace Service (CJPS), the Liberia Council of Churches (LCC), the Lutheran Development Service (LDS), the Lutheran Church in Liberia (LCL), LOIC, NARDA, and the YMCA.

The strength of the CPS Liberia network lies in its partnerships. These collaborations foster mutual exchange and play a pivotal role in advancing programs aimed at reducing poverty and creating accountable, transparent, and sustainable communities.

During the event, Christian Dormeyan, who served as the keynote speaker emphasized the significance of the day, aligning the global and local themes with Liberia's ongoing challenges.

He highlighted drug and substance abuse as a key factor undermining peace in Liberia, contributing to violence, crime, and societal breakdown.

Sharing his personal journey, Dormeyan spoke of his struggles with addiction and how the Lutheran Church in Liberia's Trauma Healing & Reconciliation Program transformed his life.

He reflected on the importance of partnerships in providing the support needed for healing and rehabilitation, urging the audience to come together in collective action to address the root causes of instability in Liberia.

He also stressed that as the celebration of the International Day of Peace continues to inspire, "CPS Liberia calls on all sectors--government, civil society, religious institutions, and local communities--to unite in promoting a society free from drugs and substance abuse."

"Only through strong partnerships can we build the foundation for lasting peace, security, and prosperity for future generations," he added.

Representative of AGIAMONDO, in a special remark, extends appreciation on behalf of AGIAMONDO to the participants for attending and participating in this year's international day of peace celebration.

She said that their presence at the event was a testament to their commitment to fostering peace and unity within their communities.

"I firmly believe that as human beings, we all have the power to take responsibility for ourselves," she informed the participants. "We have the ability to control our thoughts and emotions and work towards bettering ourselves within our respective communities."

She emphasized that everyone possesses values that are deeply meaningful, and encouraged the participants to strive to live by those values. "Together, through individual responsibility and collective effort, we can build a more peaceful and harmonious society," she concluded.