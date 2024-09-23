Liberia: Gongloe Urges Liberian-Americans to Vote Kamala Harris

Cllr. Tiawan Gongloe, Veteran Liberian Lawyer and politician, is rallying Liberian-Americans to throw their support Vice President Kamala Harris in the pending November U.S. elections, saying she understands the historical bond between the U.S. and Liberia.

The United States of America elections are limited to its citizens. Being a noncitizen, despite living in the U.S. for a couple of years, the former presidential candidate of the Liberian People's Party (LPP) in the 2023 presidential and legislative elections noted that being a non-voter, the best he can do is encourage his kinsman to consider the Democratic candidate because she is the best suited for the job -- especially when considering the Liberian context.

"Our historical connection with the United States, a bond that stretches back to the founding of Liberia, and our position as the first independent Republic in Africa, compels us to support a leader who understands and values this relationship. Kamala Harris is that leader," Gongloe, a Liberian Human Rights Lawyer, told at a press conference, in Monrovia, on Friday, September 20.

Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic presidential candidate, is challenging former US President and the Republican candidate Donald Trump, in the November 2024 Presidential Election.

Of the two candidates, Gongloe, who throughout the Liberian 2023 elections spent most of his campaign fund raising in the US, said Kamala Harris stands as a beacon of hope and resilience. "At a time when our world faces unprecedented challenges, Kamala Harris stands as a beacon of hope and resilience," he said.

Her commitment to the values of democracy, human rights, integrity, the rule of law, and equality transcends borders and, as such, Gongloe believes that it is this commitment that makes her the right choice to lead the United States--and by extension, the world--into a more just and peaceful future.

Gongloe is painting her as a person to make a better choice when it comes to global issues as opposed to her opponent, whose name he did not mention throughout his press statement.

Gongloe named some of the global issues as; Building on Liberia's Special Relationship with the United States, Fighting Corruption and Strengthening U.S Leadership and Climate Change Leadership.

He believes that Harris's presidency will put Liberia in a better position to engage with the US, because both countries, he said, share unique and historical relationships, rooted in our founding.

"We have always looked to the United States as a model of democracy and good governance, and now, as the world faces new and evolving challenges, we look to Kamala Harris to build upon that legacy," the Liberian opposition political leader emphasized.

Pointing to some historical facts between the US and Liberia, Gongloe said, when the former US President George W. Bush called for the resignation of President Charles Taylor, it opened the door for peace in Liberia.

"Kamala Harris has the same moral clarity and courage to confront global challenges and support African nations in their pursuit of justice and good governance," said Gongloe, "Harris will continue America's long-standing tradition of supporting Liberia's development and progress."

She recognizes the strategic importance of U.S.-Africa relations and will ensure that smaller nations like ours have a strong voice in global affairs, according to Gongloe.

Regarding the corruption fight and strengthening US's leadership, Gongloe noted that Kamala Harris is not just a leader for America, stressing "she is a leader for the world. As a staunch advocate against corruption, Harris understands that global progress requires transparent governance and the rule of law."

Gongloe maintains that corruption is a cancer that continues to plague many countries, including Liberia.

"It weakens institutions, stifles economic growth, and perpetuates poverty," the Liberian political leader said.

He however observed that under Harris's leadership, the United States will play a critical role in supporting African nations like Liberia in the fight against corruption.

"Her experience as a prosecutor and Attorney General uniquely equips her to tackle global corruption. She will work closely with African leaders to strengthen anti-corruption frameworks, support reforms, and ensure that U.S. foreign aid is directed toward programs that promote transparency and accountability," he stated.

According to Gongloe, Harris understands that corruption is not just a local issue--it is a global threat that undermines democracy and development everywhere.

"Her presidency will reinforce U.S. partnerships with smaller nations, providing the necessary support and resources to help them win the war against corruption and build stronger and more accountable institutions."

On the issues of providing a leadership role in climate change, one of what he described as the "most pressing issues facing the planet."

Gongloe is of the strongest view that Kamala Harris has been a steadfast advocate for environmental justice.

He said she understands the urgent need for the United States to lead the global fight against climate change, not only for the sake of Americans, but for all nations, particularly those most vulnerable to its impacts.

"Smaller countries like Liberia are already feeling the devastating effects of global warming, from rising sea levels to unpredictable weather patterns that threaten our agriculture and livelihoods," Gongloe observed. "The level of heat felt during the last dry season in Liberia, for example, was unprecedented."

He said the U. S. VP's climate plan emphasizes a just transition to clean energy, reducing carbon emissions, and supporting countries like Liberia that are disproportionately affected by climate change.

She recognizes that the United States, as one of the world's largest economies, has a responsibility to lead by example, according to Gongloe.

"Her presidency would prioritize rejoining global agreements like the Paris Climate Accord and working collaboratively with African nations to ensure they are not left behind in the transition to a more sustainable future," Gongloe emphasized.

He noted that Harris's leadership on climate change will help avert further environmental degradation, protect vulnerable communities, and preserve our planet for future generations.