Liberia: Find Celebrates International Day of Peace in Bong

The Foundation for International Dignity (FIND) on September 21 joined the rest of the world to celebrate the International Day of Peace in David Dean Town, Kokoyah District#1, Bong County.

FIND is a pro-democracy and human rights organization working to promote peace, good governance, the rule of law, and access to justice in Liberia.

The nongovernmental organization's Executive Director said his organization always celebrates major holidays, especially in the various Districts in Bong County as means of educating citizens on local, national and international issues, adding that the celebration of the International Day of Peace in David Dean Town was intended to enlighten the citizens of Kokoyah District on the importance of peace in the various communities.

Mr. JuaKollie revealed that the International Day of Peace was set aside in 1981 by the United Nations General Assembly as a day devoted to strengthening the ideals of peace throughout the world.

He further used the occasion to encourage all Liberians to be civil in their approach and treat people as they would like to be treated as processed to maintain peace in the Country.

Mr. JuaKollie believed that a society without peace is like living in the state of nature without knowledge - it erases all gains and puts everyone backward, as without peace, there is war, and war only brings brutish barbarism.

"Today, FIND and its partners joined the rest of the world in recognition of the International Day of Peace through a grand parade and indoor program spreading messages of peace, and this day is being celebrated under the global theme: "Cultivating a culture of peace," Mr. JuaKollie added.

Grace Tulay, an 8th-grade student of the Tutu Memorial Preparatory School in David Dean Town, read the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Gutierres International Day of Peace message.

"Everywhere we look, peace is under attack. From Gaza to Sudan, to Ukraine and beyond, we see Civilians in the firing line; Homes blown apart; traumatized, terrified populations who have lost everything - and sometimes everyone," the UN Secretary-General's message revealed.

This catalog of human misery must stop. Our world needs peace. Peace is the ultimate prize for all humanity. And as this International Day of Peace reminds us - the solutions are in our hands.

The UN SG, in his message, revealed that cultivating a culture of peace means replacing division, disempowerment, and despair with justice, equality, and hope for all. It means focusing on preventing conflict, Propelling the Sustainable Development Goals, and Promoting human rights.

And tackling all forms of discrimination and hate. This month's Summit of the Future is a vital opportunity to advance these aims.

"Let's seize it. Together, let's lay the groundwork for peace. And let's nurture a culture where equality, peace, and justice thrive," the UN SG message noted.

Also speaking, an Advisor to Bong County Superintendent Hawa Norris, Josephus Dormeyan lauded the efforts of the Foundation for International Dignity and partners for the initiative in the County.

Dormeyan said the importance of peace for any society is obvious. "Without peace, no nation and no individual can move forward. Only in a peaceful atmosphere can we continue to grow as a nation and secure our children's future," Superintendent Hawa Norris Advisor added.

He also urged Liberians to commit themselves in one accord to enable them to work together to improve access to justice and development.

According to Josephus Dormeyan, the celebration of the International Day of Peace in David Dean Town in Kokoyah District#1 was significant because it helped to reawaken the spirit of love and unity among Liberians.

For their part, the citizens thanked the Executive Director of FIND, Aaron G. V. JuaKollie, for celebrating the International Day of Peace in their community and educating them on how they can live in unity.

They assured the Foundation for International Dignity Executive Director that the knowledge acquired during the Peace Day celebration would be used in their various Communities, adding that in doing so, it would help to strengthen the spirit of unity more.

The citizens made the statement on September 21, at the program marking the celebration of the International Day of Peace, held in David Dean Town, Kokoyah District.

The International Day of Peace celebration also brought together citizens and local dignitaries from far and near for the ceremony.