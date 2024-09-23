Nigeria: It's Official - INEC Declares APC Candidate Winner of Edo Governorship Election

The Returning Officer for the election, Faruk Kuta, made the declaration at exactly 9:27 p.m at the State Collation Centre in Benin City on Sunday evening.

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State, Monday Okpebholo, has been declared the winner of Saturday's governorship election in the state.

The INEC Returning Officer for the election, Faruk Kuta, made the declaration at exactly 9:27 p.m. at the State Collation Centre in Benin City on Sunday evening.

Mr Kuta, a professor and vice-chancellor of the Federal University of Technology, Minna, Niger State, announced the final results after collating results from the 18 local government areas of the state.

The returning officer said Mr Okpebholo polled 291,667 votes to defeat his closest challenger and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Asue Ighodalo, who scored 247,274 votes.

The candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Olumude Akpata, came a distant third with 22,763 votes.

"That Monday Okpebholo of the APC, having satisfied all the requirements of law and scored majority of the lawful votes, is hereby declared the winner and is returned elected," Mr Kuta declared.

The final results showed that Mr Okpebholo won in 11 local government areas in the state while Mr Ighodalo won in seven.

The candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Akpata, did not win in any local government area.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that Mr Okpebholo was leading with over 48,000 votes after the results from 16 of the 18 local government areas in the state were collated.

Unless his victory is overturned by the courts, Mr Okpebholo will succeed the incumbent governor of the state, Godwin Obaseki, whose second term will end on 12 November.

Meanwhile, the PDP in the state has protested against the election result, which it alleged was manipulated in favour of the APC candidate.

Earlier, Tony Iyoha, the PDP state agent, said the results did not reflect the votes cast at polling units.

Mr Iyoha asked the electoral officials to suspend further collation of results because the election process did not follow the procedures of the electoral body.

But Mr Kuta asked those who have issues with the exercise to file a formal petition against it.