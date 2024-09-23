Nigeria: Ganduje Congratulates Edo Governor-Elect Okpebholo

Mr Ganduje said Mr Okpebholo's victory was well-deserved.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) national chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, has congratulated Monday Okpebholo for emerging as Edo Governor-elect at Saturday's election.

In a statement by Edwin Olofu, his Chief Press Secretary on Sunday in Abuja, Mr Ganduje said Mr Okpebholo's victory was well-deserved.

He said the triumph was a testament to the confidence the good people of Edo had in the progressive vision and leadership of the President Bola Tinubu-led APC administration.

Mr Ganduje, while conveying the party's warmest felicitations to Mr Okpebholo, stressed that his victory reflected the trust and hope placed on his leadership.

He said the victory also reflected the hard work and resilience of other party members and supporters who ensured a free, fair, and peaceful election.

The APC national chairman said with Mr Okpebholo's leadership, Edo was poised to witness unprecedented growth, peace, and development that would transform the lives of its people.

He assured that the governor-elect would continue to uphold the values of good governance, transparency, and service to the people which had been the bedrock of the APC's vision for Nigeria.

He stated that APC remained committed to supporting Mr Okpebholo's administration and work with him to ensure that the vision of a greater Edo waa achieved for the benefit of all.

Mr Ganduje thanked President Tinubu and the Progressive Governors Forum(PGF) for their immense support, saying the victory was for all the people of Edo.

He added that the APC leadership was looking forward to a prosperous new chapter for the state under Okpebholo.

According to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mr Okpebholo, 54, secured 291,667 votes to defeat Asue Ighodalo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who got 247,274 votes at the election.

Mr Olumide Akpata of the Labour Party (LP) came a distant third in the race with 22,361 votes. Fourteen other candidates contested the election with the three frontline candidates.

"Monday Okpebholo of APC, having satisfied the requirement of the law is hereby declared the winner and is returned elected," INEC's Returning Officer for the poll, Faruk Kuta, said.

(NAN)