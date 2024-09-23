Liberia: Nimba County Secures USD$200k Climate Change Grant for Sustainable Development

Ganta — Nimba County has secured a climate change adaptation grant valued at US$200,000, marking a major boost for its efforts to build sustainable, climate-resilient communities.

Nimba and Lofa are the two counties selected from Liberia's fifteen counties to receive the Climate Change Adaptation Grant under the Local Climate Adaptive Living Facility (LoCAL) initiative. This initiative aims to transform key cities into "climate-smart" urban areas through sustainable investments.

Sanniquellie, the capital of Nimba County, along with Karnplay City, are poised to benefit from the development of solar-powered municipal infrastructure as part of the climate-smart transformation project.

The grant was awarded to Nimba County following a week-long workshop organized by the United Nations Capital Development Fund (UNCDF) and the Liberian government. During the workshop, Nimba County's proposal, presented by Superintendent Kou Meapeh Gono, impressed officials with its clear vision, feasibility, and cost-effectiveness, leading to the county's selection alongside Lofa.

This selection is part of the pilot phase of the LoCAL program, which aims to empower local governments and communities to invest in building resilience to the effects of climate change.

The week-long workshop also emphasized the need for innovative, community-driven solutions to address climate change at the local level, while promoting sustainable development and improving the livelihoods of Liberians. Discussions centered on the validation and operationalization of the LoCAL program in Liberia, with a focus on empowering local governments.

Beyond reducing greenhouse gas emissions, the LoCAL grant initiative will enhance energy access and environmental sustainability for the communities in Nimba and Lofa.