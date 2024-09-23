Liberia: Landmark Agreement to Fight Climate Change Through Tree Planting in Liberia Signed Between Three International Entities

Ashburn, — September 19, 2024: A landmark agreement to fight climate change through an innovative tree planting program in Liberia has been signed between three international entities.

According to a press statement from the United States, the agreement for the innovative tree planting initiative was signed on September 9, 2024, between the Liberia Carbon Credit Development and Trading Corporation (LibCarbon), Africa Environmental Watch (AEW), and Interstellar Incorporated, also known as Interstellar M2M.

LibCarbon is engaged in reforestation and conservation by planting new trees to revert degraded land back to forest and protect existing forests that are at risk of deforestation. AEW is also dedicated to addressing the critical issues impacting Africa's environment, for example, water, air, and land, while Interstellar M2M is a service provider that is equipped to provide control of fixed or mobile assets for domestic and international entities, or government agencies. For example, M2M focuses on the trees as the asset, by providing the necessary technology and means to improve environmental conditions for the realization of net zero greenhouse emissions by 2050.

This global carbon footprint reduction partnership is being launched under what is called the "Right Tree Program (RTP)" in Liberia. It is an initiative aimed at combating global carbon emissions through strategic tree replanting and conservation.

The signing of the agreement marks a critical step in leveraging natural solutions as a key component in climate change mitigation. The RTP allows individuals and organizations to commemorate loved ones and contribute to the fight against climate change by planting trees throughout Liberia.

The "Right Trees Africa Program involves the right nature-based solution to greenhouse gas emission "by the people for the people." The right trees for the geographic region are selected and planted based on their contribution to offsetting carbon emissions and benefits to the local population.

For further information, please contact the following: www.LibCarbon.com; www.africaenvironmentalwatch.org; www.InterstellarM2M.com.